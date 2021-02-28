What channel is LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 28th l NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues as the LA Clippers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

The Clippers occupy second spot in the Western Conference standings with a 24-11 record, while the Bucks are third in the East thanks to a 20-13 record.

At what time will the LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game start?

Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

USA- Sunday, February 28, 2021; 3:30 PM Eastern Time

India - Monday, March 1, 2021; 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Clippers

The matchup between the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on the ABC network.

Local coverage will be available on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Prime Tickets. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks: Team News

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will have the whole squad at his disposal tonight with the exception of DJ Augustin, who is sidelined for personal reasons.

Jaylen Adams has also been ruled out of the game, but that shouldn't affect the lineup tonight as he is not an active part of the rotation.

Star guard Jrue Holiday will be available for selection tonight following a lengthy absence. The Bucks have gone 5-5 in his absence, so his return should rejuvenate the championship hopefuls ahead of this crucial clash against the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers: Team News

The LA Clippers will have two major absentees for tonight's showdown. Both Patrick Patterson and three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams will miss the game for personal reasons. Jay Scrubb is out indefinitely with a foot problem.

The LA Clippers' hopes of winning this game will rest on the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are both expected to start tonight.

Leonard has averaged 26.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while George has managed to put up 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds on an incredible 47.3% shooting from deep.

