What channel is LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 14 l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will face the unpredictable New Orleans Pelicans in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. In their last outing, the LA Clippers stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-104 and will look to continue that momentum against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Prior to the Warriors game, the LA Clippers had lost six of their last nine games, including three on the bounce before the All-Star break. All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, however, made sure the LA Clippers started the second half of the season with a win, scoring 28 and 17 points, respectively, against the Warriors.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, the LA Clippers will hope that their superior defense, which has conceded 109.3 points per game, sixth-best in the league this season, will be enough to contain their opponents.

Brandon Ingram is a nightmare to guard. He covers so much ground, one dribble and he’s in the lane + has the skill to finish. pic.twitter.com/d0Ap3a2FnC — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 13, 2021

However, the New Orleans Pelicans duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson could be tough to cover one-on-one.

In their last outing, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the hapless Cleveland Cavaliers 116-882 on Friday. Led by Brandon Ingram’s 28 points and Zion Williamson’s 23, the New Orleans Pelicans successfully bounced back from an embarrassing 135-105 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves the previous day.

At what time will the LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans game start?

USA: Sunday, 14th March 2021; 9:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Monday, 15th March 2021; 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans game?

The LA Clippers-New Orleans Pelicans game will be televised nationally on ESPN‌and locally on FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket and FOX Sports New Orleans. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

LA Clippers: Team News

Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is expected to remain in Los Angeles and will likely miss the LA Clippers’ three-game road trip, which starts with the New Orleans Pelicans contest.

Kawhi Leonard (28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 5 3PM) powers the @LAClippers at home! pic.twitter.com/uVSF611Ul1 — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2021

Daniel Oturu (strained quadriceps) is out of the lineup and isn’t available to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jay Scrubb (right foot surgery) is also out, and it’s unclear whether the LA Clippers will be able to play him at all this season.

Injured: Patrick Beverley, Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

New Orleans Pelicans: Team News

New Orleans Pelicans

JJ Redick (right heel soreness) is out for at least a week after going through a non-surgical procedure to treat his inflammation. The New Orleans Pelicans will re-evaluate his status in a week’s time before determining his return to action.

Injured: JJ Redick.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None

.