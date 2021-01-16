Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

What channel is LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 16 Jan 2021, 01:20 IST
Preview
Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings are set to take on division rivals LA Clippers in an NBA clash at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings have a dismal 5-7 record and currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, while the LA Clippers are second with a comfortable 8-4 record.

LA Clippers Team News

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams listed as questionable for this game. Williams is nursing a hip injury, while Beverley may miss the game due to personal reasons. Jay Scrubb has also been ruled out of the game but head coach Tyronn Lue is expected to have all other players available for this match.

The LA Clippers will be counting on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to lead them to a win in this game. The dual-center partnership of Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac will also be expected to have a significant influence on this game.

Injured - Jay Scrubb

Doubtful - Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams

Suspended - None

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings Team News

Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have listed Jabari Parker out due to health and safety reasons while DaQuan Jeffries has been sidelined with an ankle injury. All other players are expected to be available for the Kings in this important clash against their division rivals.

The Sacramento Kings have struggled for the last few games, but head coach Luke Walton will be expecting a strong reaction from his side in this key fixture.

Injured - DaQuan Jeffries

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Unavailable - Jabari Parker

Advertisement

At what time will the LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings game start?

USA: Friday January 15 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Saturday January 16th 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings?

Fans can catch this game on NBCS California and FSPT. You can also stream this game on NBA League Pass.

Published 16 Jan 2021, 01:20 IST
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Sacramento Kings Paul George Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Injury Updates NBA Schedule 2020-21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी