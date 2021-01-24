What channel is LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls will meet in a much anticipated encounter at the United Center today. Title contenders and reigning champions Lakers are tied at the top of the Western Conference with the LA Clippers with a record of 12-4, while the Chicago Bulls are in the hunt for a playoff berth with a 7-8 NBA record.

LA Lakers Team News

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have listed their star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James as probable for this game. Both stars reportedly have ankle issues, but fans can expect them to start in this important fixture, considering they started the last game despite having a similar status.

Kostas Antetokounmpo has been ruled out with a knee issue, and Jared Dudley will be missing the match due to a calf injury.

Injured- Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jared Dudley

Doubtful- none

Suspended- none

It's Game Day in the Windy City 🙌 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/OSgnC1oirq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2021

Chicago Bulls Team News

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

The Chicago Bulls' coaching staff is monitoring Adam Mokoka and Wendell Carter Jr. on a day-to-day basis. Their participation will be game-time decisions for the coaching staff. The Bulls will likely start Daniel Gafford in Carter Jr.'s absence. Apart from that, head coach Billy Donovan is expected to field his full strength starting lineup against the LA Lakers tonight.

Injured- Adam Mokoka, Wendell Carter Jr.

Doubtful- none

Suspended- none

Our game tonight vs the LA Lakers is dedicated to Chicagoans who have lifted up our community during the pandemic.



A sincere THANK YOU to everyone who showed up for our community when our city needed it the most.@United | Chicago Shows Up pic.twitter.com/sVEIW0M093 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 23, 2021

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game start?

USA: Saturday, 23rd January 2021 - 9:00 PM ET

India: Sunday, 24th January 2021 - 7:30 AM IST

Where and how to watch LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls?

In the USA, this NBA game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

