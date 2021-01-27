What channel is LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In a top-of-the-table out-of-conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the LA Lakers will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The 14-4 LA Lakers have been on a tear on the road this campaign, winning all their ten away games. They will look to continue that streak against the Beast in the East, the 12-6 Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James led the men in purple and gold to their tenth win on the road on Monday, helping the LA Lakers beat his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-108.

King James celebrated his return to Cleveland with a season-best performance of 46 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists, dropping bombs from all over the court. In the process, he joined another elite grouping with his stellar performance.

The LA Lakers star is now one of only five players in NBA history to have scored at least 46 points at the age of 36 years or over, the others being the late Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jamal Crawford.

LeBron James this season:



25.2 PPG

7.9 RPG

7.4 APG

49 FG%

41 3P%

Only 32 MPG



Lakers are 14-4, No. 1 Seed in the West. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omZXq7ITdb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers enter this contest atop the Eastern Conference table. They have found tremendous success at home this season, winning nine of their ten games.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers lost against the struggling Detroit Pistons 119-104 on the road in their last game, where the big Cameroonian Joel Embiid was absent.

Ben Simmons struggled the entire evening, managing only 11 points in 21 minutes. Tobias Harris was the only player who scored above 20 points, finishing his game-night with 25 points to go with seven boards and two assists.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 0-4 season record without Embiid on the floor, an alarming stat for their title aspirations.

LA Lakers- Team News

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James (center) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been firing on all cylinders this campaign; they have played basketball worthy of the defending champions.

However, against the Philadelphia 76ers, their top guys LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been listed as questionable. Nevertheless, there is a high probability that both players could suit up for what might be an epic clash between two powerhouses.

Philadelphia 76ers- Team News

Ben Simmons (left) and Joel Embiid (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to see the return of Joel Embiid in this matchup.

Embiid has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this campaign to earn the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

He will look to get his team back on track against a dominating LA Lakers side. Nevertheless, the showdown between Joel Embbid-Ben Simmons and LeBron James-Anthony Davis has all the makings of an enticing affair.

Joel Embiid becomes the 3rd player in franchise history to be named Conference Player of the Week at least 5 separate times (Iverson - 20, Barkley - 6). pic.twitter.com/5gMA08QGQe — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis but could see some action on Wednesday.

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers commence tonight?

USA: 27th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time).

India: 28th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers tonight?

The LA Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.