What channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 22nd l NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center in a potentially high-scoring 2020-21 NBA encounter.

The 13-13 Memphis Grizzlies are ninth in the Western Conference standings, while the 13-15 Dallas Mavericks are in tenth.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back from their loss against the Phoenix Suns in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will also seek a return to winning ways after narrowly losing to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have a long list of injuries coming into this crucial clash.

Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks (thigh) are listed as day-to-day, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Killian Tillie (foot) continue to remain out for a while. Jackson is expected to return in the first week of March. Small forward Justice Winslow is questionable due to a hip injury.

Injured: Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Advertisement

.@memgrizz status report, Feb. 22 at @dallasmavs:



OUT

Brooks – RT Thigh Soreness

Jackson Jr. – LT Knee Meniscus Surgery Recovery

Tillie – LT Foot Soreness



NBA G LEAGUE

McDermott – Two-Way Transfer

Porter – Assignment — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 21, 2021

Dallas Mavericks Team News

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have no injury worries at the moment, and head coach Rick Carlisle will have a full roster at his disposal against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Advertisement

At what time will the Memphis Grizzlies v. Dallas Mavericks game start?

USA - Monday, February 22nd, 2021; 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

India - Tuesday, February 23rd; 7:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will be telecast on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southeast. The match will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.