What channel is Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference heavyweights the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will meet on Sunday in what is expected to be an exciting NBA contest. It will be a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals, where the Heat prevailed over the Celtics 4-2.

The Boston Celtics will be taking the court with a depleted roster, as stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been ruled out of the game. Guards Jeff Teague and Marcus Smart will be expected to shoulder the responsibility of scoring in their absence.

Miami Heat - Team News

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard has been ruled out due to a shoulder problem, while offseason acquisition Moe Harkless won't be playing because of an arm injury. Bam Adebayo will start at center, and Kelly Olynyk will take place Harkless's place.

Injured: Meyers Leonard, Moe Harkless

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boston Celtics - Team News

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will field a weak starting 5, as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, and Javonte Green have been ruled out due to health and safety reasons.

Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are in quarantine, and will be missing the game as well. Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford will miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Ruled out due to Health and Safety Protocol: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Javonte Green, Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami (1/3):



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

Javonte Green (Health & Safety Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (Right Wrist Surgery) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021

At what time will the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game start?

USA: 10th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 11th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics?

The match will be covered live on NBA TV. Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and Fox Sports Sun. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

