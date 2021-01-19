What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The 9-4 Milwaukee Bucks will take on the 8-6 Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Barclays Center, in an exciting NBA Eastern Conference clash that is expected to see a high scoreline. The Nets will go into the game with the superstar duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant, while the Bucks will answer with their fearsome trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks will have all their players available for this key clash against fellow title hopefuls Brooklyn Nets. There are no health and safety protocol concerns, which means head coach Mike Budenholzer will be able to field his preferred starting lineup featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

"I had a goal in my head that, I'm going to be the best player in the league."



Bucks vs. Nets tonight at 6:30pm/ct on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/TcFg6fAbyK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 18, 2021

Also Read: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets Team News

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are set to miss Kyrie Irving again, who will be out for personal reasons, as he continues his integration into the fold following a break. Tyler Johnson will miss the game due to medical protocols, while Nicholas Claxton will be unavailable due to a knee injury. Spencer Dinwiddie has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Injured - Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful - None

Unavailable - Kyrie Irving, Tyler Johnson

Suspended - None

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continues to ramp up his conditioning and will miss tonight's game against Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets game start?

USA: Monday, January 18th, 2021 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, January 19th 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Bucks-Nets game will be televised nationally on the TNT network. Fans can also live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21