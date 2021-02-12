What channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks will aim to keep their hot streak alive as they lock horns with the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks have been firing on all cylinders of late, and are on an impressive three-game winning streak. The Mavs are coming in hot on the back of an exciting matchup with the Hawks that went down to the wire.

The Dallas Mavericks were able to hold on for the win as Luka Doncic exploded with a league-leading seventh triple-double of the season. The Dallas Mavericks are playing some of their best basketball of the campaign. They will aim to get their fourth consecutive win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Luka Doncic (28 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) posted his 32nd career triple-double tonight, passing John Havlicek for 13th all-time. pic.twitter.com/hyimBH8cEs — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans witnessed their four-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls in their previous outing. Zach Lavine and Coby White led the effort for the Bulls, helping create a new franchise record of 25 3-pointers in the process. The New Orleans Pelicans held an eight-point halftime lead before getting thrashed 40-14 in the third quarter.

Zion Williamson posted a team-high 29-point performance for their thirteenth loss of the season. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball had terrific outings as both players scored above 20 points on the night but could not match the Bulls' firepower. The New Orleans Pelicans will put the loss behind them and get ready for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

New Orleans Pelicans - Team News

Zion Williamson #1 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have no injuries to report ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Stan Van Gundy will have the luxury of using the entire cast to manage player rotations better.

The New Orleans Pelicans will face an uphill battle moving forward. They find themselves amidst a four-game road swing, with the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks being their second away game.

Most 20-point games in a player's first 46 career games since the merger (1976-77)



1. Michael Jordan (40)

2. Zion Williamson (35)@Zionwilliamson | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/s120stEYQh — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 10, 2021

The Pelicans will need to show up big-time on the defensive end against a red-hot Mavericks lineup or Luka Doncic and Co. could bury them with their high-flying offense.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Luka Doncic #77 and Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks

Similar to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks will roll into this game with a healthy roster at their disposal. Rick Carlisle is seeing a welcoming uptake in his team's performance in their recent stretch. But he has a lot of ground to cover to make it back into playoff contention as they are still below the top eight teams in the West.

On a brighter note, Luka Doncic's recent form suggests he has the resolve to turn around their fortunes by the end of the season. Luka is averaging a near triple-double this campaign, registering 27.8 points, 9.3 assists, and 8.7 boards in twenty-five appearances thus far.

At what time will the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks commence?

USA: February 12th, 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 13th, 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks will be televised nationally (USA) on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports New Orleans and FOX Sports Southwest Dallas. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.