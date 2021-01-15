What channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are scheduled to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in a clash within the Western Conference of the NBA.

The reigning champions come into this game with a fair bit of momentum behind them and are looking unstoppable at the moment. On the other hand, the Pelicans are riddled with injuries and in desperate need of a win after losing their last four fixtures.

Anthony Davis will go up against his former side, while Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Lonzo Ball return to Los Angeles.

Team News - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have some serious injury concerns and ahead of this game.

Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe have been ruled doubtful for the clash with the LA Lakers due to knee and nose injuries, respectively. This means the Pelcians are unlikely to have their starting backcourt against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram last night on Kira Lewis Jr. (10 pts in first significant #NBA action): "He brings the same thing every day, and that’s him knocking down his shot, getting into the paint for his little floater, and everything he does well. He’s a professional." — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 14, 2021

More importantly, Zion Williamson is expected to miss this game as well due to health and safety protocols.

With three of their starters expected to be absent, things aren't looking too good for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe

Unavailable: Zion Williamson

Team News - LA Lakers

Despite their recent run of excellent form, the LA Lakers have some injury concerns of their own.

Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo have been ruled out ahead of this clash as are nursing calf and knee injuries, respectively.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Wesley Matthews have also been listed as serious doubts ahead of this game. Insiders report the franchise is expected to rest these players during this game.

Injured: Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Doubtful: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Wesley Matthews

Unavailable: None

At what time will the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers NBA game commence?

USA: 15th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 16th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers?

For those in the US, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

