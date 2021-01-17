What channel is New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference rivals Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will meet in what is expected to be an enthralling NBA clash. Both teams are at the opposite sides of the standings, with the Celtics perched on top of the East, while the Knicks are struggling at the bottom. The Boston Celtics have an 8-3 record and the New York Knicks' hot start has evaporated and they are now 5-8

New York Knicks Team News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks have been fortunate with regards to injuries, and they will have an almost complete roster available against the Boston Celtics. The only absentees will be Alec Burks and Frank Ntilikina. The former will miss the game due to an ankle injury, while Ntikilina is set to miss out because of a knee issue.

Injured - Frank Ntikilina, Alec Burks

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

“We have to get back to the drawing board, try and look at the details and get better.”



🔊 Coach, RJ & Quick after last night's game: — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 16, 2021

Also Read: 1 Player the Denver Nuggets can sign prior to the NBA Trade Deadline to become title contenders

Advertisement

Boston Celtics Team News

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are expected to miss a string of players, as Carsen Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams have been sidelined due to health and safety reasons. Kemba Walker rejoined team practice recently, but the fans can expect him to miss the game due to a knee injury. Romeo Langford will be out against the New York Knicks due to a wrist issue.

Injured - Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Unavailable - Jayson Tatum, Carsen Edwards and Robert Williams

Semi had quite a night against Orlando, and then earned quite a compliment from Jaylen Brown. https://t.co/3RrFGGnO8j — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

At what time will the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game start?

USA: Sunday, 17th January, 1 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Sunday, 17th January, 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics?

This match will be televised nationally on NBA TV. The local coverage of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics game will be available on NBCS Boston and MSG. Fans can also live-stream this matchup on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing Derrick Rose to bolster their point guard options