What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

NBA championship contenders Philadelphia 76ers will take on playoff hopefuls Atlanta Hawks on Monday, with the objective of getting back to winning ways. The 76ers' last game was a subject of a bit of controversy, as they took the court with only seven eligible players.

The Atlanta Hawks are under the .500 mark for the season despite having initially enjoyed a strong start. Head coach Lloyd Pierce will be expecting a positive reaction from his team against an undermanned Philadelphia 76ers roster.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome back star Center Joel Embiid for this contest. Embiid was ruled out of the Denver game due to back soreness. Mike Scott will also make a return.

However, Ben Simmons will miss out yet again. All the players undergoing the health and safety protocols mandated quarantine - Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, and Terrance Ferguson won't be playing either.

Injured: Furkan Korkmaz, Ben Simmons

Doubtful: none

Health and Safety Protocol: Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, and Terrance Ferguson

Suspended: None

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

The Hawks won't have offseason acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic available due to a right knee injury. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu, Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari, and Kris Dunn will be missing the game as well.

Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter, and Trae Young have been listed as probable, but fans can expect them to play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Injured: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari and Kris Dunn

Doubtful: Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter, and Trae Young

Suspended: None

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks game start?

USA: 11th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 12th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks?

Locally, the game can be watched on Fox Sports South and NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also catch the game on NBA League Pass.

