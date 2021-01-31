What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a tantalizing NBA Eastern Conference clash at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 76ers are at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 14-6 record, while the Indiana Pacers are currently 4th position despite having a 11-8 record.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have a long list of injuries, with only Mike Scott and Vincent Poirier sidelined for this crucial game against the Indiana Pacers. However, the biggest worry for head coach Doc Rivers would be star center Joel Embiid's status, as he has been listed as questionable for this game due to a back issue.

Rivers will likely go for his trusted back court of Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, with offseason acquisition Danny Green and Tobias Harris taking the forward spots. It remains to seen if Joel Embiid will play.

Injured- Mike Scott, Vincent Poirier

Doubtful- Joel Embiid

Suspended- none

Indiana Pacers Team News

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

Caris LeVert is out for the season due to the recent kidney operation he had following his move from the Brooklyn Nets. Small forward TJ Warren is also out indefinitely due to a foot issue, while Doug McDermott is unavailable because of a back injury.

Malcolm Brogdon will start at point guard, with Jeremy Lamb completing the back court. Justin Holiday will be the team's starting small forward, while Domantas Sabonis will start at the 4. Myles Turner will start at Center.

Injured- TJ Warren, Doug McDermott

Doubtful- none

Suspended-none

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game start?

USA- Sunday, 31st January 2021 - 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India- Monday, 1st February 2021 - 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the NBCSP+ and Fox Sports Indiana. This match can also be streamlined on the NBA League Pass.

