What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight. Portland will be looking to improve on their 10-8 record while the Bucks will attempt to return to winning ways following two losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.

Team News - Portland Trail Blazers



The Portland Trail Blazers have been hit by a flurry of injuries, which has forced head coach Terry Stotts to tweak his starting lineup. Important players like CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic remain sidelined, due to foot and wrist injuries respectively.

Offseason acquisition Derrick Jones Jr. also remains out due to a foot issue, while Zach Collins will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) is OUT for Monday’s game in Milwaukee. It will be the second game he’s missed with the injury. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 31, 2021

Gary Trent Jr. will take McCollum's place in the starting lineup, while Nassir Little and Robert Covington will start at the forward spots. Enes Kanter has taken Nurkic's place in the starting 5.

Injured - CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, Derrick Jones Jr.

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Team News - Milwaukee Bucks



The Milwaukee Bucks have no injury concerns going into this game, which will come as a relief to head coach Mike Budenholzer. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to a knee issue, but there is a high possibility that he will start tonight.

The Bucks will probably field their strongest starting 5, featuring a backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will occupy the forward spots, with Brook Lopez starting at center.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Suspended - None

At what time will the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game start?

USA- Monday, February 1st, 8:00 PM Eastern Time

India- Tuesday, February 2nd, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time

Where and how to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Net Wisconsin and NBCS North-West. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

