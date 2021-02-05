What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, in what could be a high-scoring encounter in the 2020-21 NBA between two offensive powerhouses.

The duel between arguably the two best point guards in the league, Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons, could be a particularly enticing one.

Team News - Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers have been hit by a bevy of injuries, forcing head coach Terry Stotts to tweak his starting lineup. Key players like CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic remain sidelined due to foot and wrist injuries respectively.

Off-season acquisition Derrick Jones Jr. is doubtful due to a foot issue, while Zach Collins will miss the game because of an ankle injury. Nassir Little remains sidelined as well following a knee injury. Damian Lillard is a doubtful starter but could play some part in the game.

Gary Trent Jr. could take McCollum's place in the starting lineup, while Rodney Hood and Robert Covington should start at the forward spots. Enes Kanter is likely to take Nurkic's place in the starting 5.

Team News - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets

Following a torrid spell that saw the Philadelphia 76ers struggle to name eight mandatory players for games, head coach Doc Rivers is having better luck on the injury front.

The only absentees for this crucial game will be power forward Mike Scott and center Vincent Poirier. Scott is sidelined due to a knee injury, while Poirier continues to miss games due to the league's health and safety reasons.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Doc Rivers is expected to roll out the tried and tested lineup of Seth Curry and Ben Simmons at the guard spots, with Danny Green and Tobias Harris taking the forward positions. MVP contender Joel Embiid could start at center for the championship hopefuls.

At what time will the Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers game start?

USA - Thursday, February 4th, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Friday, February 5th, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where and how to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Northwest. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.