What channel is Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 19th l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will take on fellow championship contenders LA Clippers at Staples Center tonight. The game is a repeat of Wednesday's affair, when the Jazz prevailed by a scoreline of 96-114.

The Jazz are on an incredible 9-game winning streak, while the Clippers' loss to Utah in their previous match saw their own 4-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Utah Jazz Team News

Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz go into tonight's game without any fresh injury concerns. Udoka Azubuike and Elijah Hughes are sidelined with ankle injuries while veteran guard Mike Conley is questionable for this crucial clash due to a hamstring problem.

Joe Ingles will continue to take Conley's place at the guard spot if the veteran misses tonight's game. Ingles has been a valuable part of the rotation, averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 assists on an incredible 45.1% shooting from 3 point range.

Injured - Udoka Azubuike, Elijah Hughes

Doubtful - Mike Conley

Suspended - None

Mike Conley is questionable for tomorrow’s game (right hamstring tightness). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 19, 2021

LA Clippers Team News

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers is doubtful to feature against the Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers have a long list of players questionable for this game, starting with the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard is recovering from a leg injury and George is doubtful for the clash following a foot problem.

Offseason acquisition Luke Kennard is also questionable for the game because of a knee issue. Jay Scrubb has been sidelined with a foot injury but Nicolas Batum will be allowed to feature if he clears the concussion protocol. He is currently listed as doubtful.

Injured - Jay Scrubb

Doubtful - Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum

Suspended - None

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers game start?

USA- Friday, February 19th, 10:00 PM Eastern Time

India- Saturday, February 20th, 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time

Where and how to watch the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

game?

The Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T Sportsnet and Fox Sports West and Tickets. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

