What channel is Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues today as the Washington Wizards take on the Houston Rockets in an exciting encounter at the Toyota Center. The Wizards have struggled to get going this season, posting a dismal 3-9 record.

On the other hand, the Rockets have been subjected to scrutiny following the James Harden trade. They have a 6-9 record in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Washington Wizards Team News

Action from the Washington Wizards v San Antonio Spurs game

The Washington Wizards are the latest team to be hit by the Covid-19 virus. They will be missing a flurry of players due to health and safety reasons.

🎥🐼 Bradley Beal scored 31 points in the team's return to the court on Sunday in San Antonio.#WizSpurs | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/PEQlJZBv3m — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 25, 2021

Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Deni Avdija, Ish Smith, Rui Hachimura, and Moritz Wagner are expected to be out due to Covid-19 protocol. Center Thomas Bryant will be unavailable because of a knee injury. Raul Neto is questionable following a nagging knee issue.

Injured- Thomas Bryant

Doubtful- Raul Neto

Unavailable- Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Deni Avdija, Ish Smith, Rui Hachimura, and Moritz Wagner

Suspended- None

Houston Rockets Team News

Action from the Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks game

The Houston Rockets have several players sidelined as well. Both Christian Wood and Brodric Thomas have been ruled out of the game against Washington Wizards due to ankle injuries.

Back to business in H-Town. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SAaYxFCBp4 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 25, 2021

Point guard Dante Exum will miss this encounter because of a calf issue, while Danuel House will be out of action due to a back problem. Chris Clemons continues rehab of his Achilles injury, and Kevin Porter Jr. won't be available, citing personal reasons.

Injured- Christian Wood, Brodric Thomas, Dante Exum, Danuel House, and Chris Clemons

Doubtful- none

Unavailable- Kevin Porter Jr.

Suspended- none

At what time will the Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets game start?

USA - Tuesday, January 26th, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India- Wednesday, January 27th, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets?

The Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets game will be available locally on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Washington. You can also live-stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

