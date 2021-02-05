What channel is Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will take on the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena, in a 2020-21 NBA game between two teams who have underwhelmed this season.

The 5-13 Washington Wizards are languishing at second from bottom in the Eastern Conference, while the Miami Heat are just a spot above them after making a dismal 7-14 start.

Team News - Washington Wizards

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will play this game without star point guard Russell Westbrook, who is scheduled to get a rest. Back-up point guard Raul Neto is also out because of a groin issue. In their absence, youngster Ish Smith will be the team's starting point guard.

Bradley Beal should start at the 2 guard position, while rookie Deni Avdija is likely to take up the small forward spot. Sophomore Rui Hachimura will be the team's starting power forward.

With Stretch 5 Thomas Bryant out for the season due to a knee injury, off-season acquisition Robin Lopez has taken his place in the starting lineup.

Injured- Thomas Bryant, Raul Neto.

Doubtful- None.

Unavailable- Russell Westbrook (load management).

Suspended- None.

Team News - Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently broke the news about Avery Bradley being out till the end of February, which has come as a huge blow to the Miami Heat.

Moe Harkless is sidelined with a thigh injury, with his progress being monitored on a day-to-day basis. Chris Silva won't be available due to a hip issue, while Meyers Leonard is indefinitely out with a shoulder injury.

Following a rough period, head coach Erik Spoelstra has finally been able to field a starting lineup of his choice. Young guards Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are set to start this crucial fixture, while swingman Jimmy Butler should take his usual position at the 3. Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo are expected to make up the frontcourt.

Goran Dragic has been an integral part of the rotation, averaging 14.7 points off the bench. Spoelstra will be expecting a big game from the veteran.

Injured - Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Meyers Leonard.

Doubtful - None.

Unavailable - None.

Suspended - None.

At what time will the Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game start?

USA- Friday, 5th February, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

India- Saturday, 6th February, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where and how to watch the Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game?

The local coverage of the Washington Wizards-Miami Heat matchup will be available on NBCS Washington and Fox Sports Sun. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA league pass.