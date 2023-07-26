What does a Code-3 emergency mean? Bronny James' cardiac arrest emergency alert explored

LeBron James' oldest son and incoming USC Trojans freshman, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session on Monday. He was unconscious following the incident.

According to LA Times, Bronny was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in a "Code-3 lights and sirens” emergency. Here's what the report said:

"Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Center, where USC practices, at 9:26 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency, according to a department spokeswoman.

"Bronny James lost consciousness and was taken “Code 3, lights and sirens” to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after the ambulance arrived, according to a source who was not authorized to speak about the situation publicly."

In the United States, a "Code-3 emergency" is when an emergency unit responds to a call via lights and sirens. There is a Code 1 and Code 2 emergency as well, in which emergency units respond in different modes.

In Code 1, the response is without emergency lights and sirens. In Code 2, the response is with emergency lights. Sirens can be used in Code 2, but only at intersections and to make traffic yield.

LeBron James and Savannah thank USC's medical staff for Bronny James' on-site treatment

A cardiac arrest can be terrifying as the heart stops momentarily until timely medical attention is received. The USC medical staff did a phenomenal job helping Bronny James get out of his cardiac arrest and rush him to a hospital for further evaluation.

LeBron James and Savannah James haven't commented publicly, but one of their spokespeople released a statement thanking the USC medical staff, saying:

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

The USC Trojans medical staff faced a similar medical emergency with one of their students a year ago, freshman Vince Iwuchukwu. He, too, suffered a cardiac arrest during an informal practice on campus. He recovered within six months and made his return to the court.

Bronny is stable and out of the intensive care unit as of Tuesday. That's the only information available, with the James family seeking privacy at this difficult time.

