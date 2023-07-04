What is the Houston Rockets summer league schedule? Taking a closer look

The Houston Rockets will take part in the Las Vegas Summer League beginning on July 7, sending their youth roster to Sin City for the off-season tournament.

The Rockets will play four games in pool play. If they are in the top four of the standings after the four pool play games, they will advance to the semifinals.

If they are outside the top four, the Rockets will play a fifth game as a consolation. All 30 teams in the Vegas summer league will be guaranteed five games.

Here is the Houston Rockets' schedule:

Friday, July 7, 6:00 p.m. CDT vs. Portland Trail Blazers - ESPN

Sunday, Jul 9, 5:00 p.m. CDT vs. Detroit Pistons - ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. CDT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA TV

Thursday, Jul 13, 6:00 p.m. CDT Golden State Warriors - ESPN

The Houston Rockets will be the fourth game on the opening day of the Vegas summer league. There will be eight games that day to open the action. It will be a jam-packed ten days with up to eight games a day. The Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV will host most of the games.

The Houston Rockets are a team to watch in the 2023 NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets have an exciting young team. They have multiple lottery picks playing on their roster this off-season.

Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, will be the headline star for Houston. He will showcase his playmaking abilities and try to earn his starting spot in the regular season rotation.

His draft class teammate Cam Whitmore is also on the roster. Whitmore will be a name to watch. Many believed he had the talent to be drafted in the top five but he fell down the boards to Houston at 20. He will be looking to prove people wrong in Vegas.

Jabari Smith was the third overall pick in 2022. He will be a name to watch on this team in Vegas. He will look to build upon his rookie season. He played in 79 games and averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His 2022 draft classmate Tari Eason is also on the roster for Vegas.

