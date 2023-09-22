"What am I going to say, no?" - Shaquille O'Neal once revealed real reason behind doing $18,900,000 box-office disaster 'Kazaam'

Shaquille O'Neal starred in the Buena Vista Pictures film "Kazaam" in 1996, but it was a box-office bomb and was heavily panned by critics. O'Neal once revealed the real reason why he agreed to star in the movie, which was about a genie from a magic boombox.

In an interview with Mark Anthony Green of GQ in 2012, Shaq discussed a variety of topics, including his music and acting career. He was a successful rapper but failed as a movie star. He also explained why he had no other choice but to play a rhyming genie.

"I was a medium-level juvenile delinquent from Newark who always dreamed about doing a movie," O'Neal said.

"Someone said, 'Hey, here's $7 million, come in and do this genie movie.' What am I going to say, no? So I did it."

"Kazaam" was a box-office disaster that only made $18.9 million against a $20 million budget. It did not destroy Shaquille O'Neal's movie career because he starred in the superhero film "Steel" in 1997. However, "Steel" was also a box-office disaster, and Shaq's days as a movie star ended.

O'Neal still got roles over the years but not in a starring role. He did have success as a rapper, with four records. He also played himself a lot in several television shows and currently moonlights as DJ Diesel on the EDM scene.

The LA Lakers legend has been a good sport when colleagues like Charles Barkley use "Kazaam" to take a shot at him. Nevertheless, he made $7 million from it and probably had a lot of fun rapping and putting on crazy costumes during filming.

Shaquille O'Neal's other movie roles over the years

Apart "Kazaam" and "Steel," Shaquille O'Neal had other film roles over the years. He made his debut in the sports drama movie "Blue Chips" as Neon Boudeaux. He was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst New Star.

After the box-office performances of "Kazaam" and "Steel," O'Neal only played himself or a version of himself in several movies such as "Good Burger," "He Got Game," "Freddy Got Fingered" and "Scary Movie 4."

Shaq then began getting roles in Adam Sandler movies, including "Jack and Jill," "Grown Ups 2," "Blended" and "Hubie Holloween." He was nominated for another Razzie Award, this time for Worst Supporting Actor, for his performance as Doug in "Blended."

