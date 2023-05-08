What is Landry Shamet's ethnicity? Taking a closer look at Phoenix Suns star's roots

Landry Shamet has been one of the most popular NBA players lately. The Phoenix Suns guard stepped up his game during the playoffs, which is what has earned him a lot of recognition.

Shamet has played for four different teams since entering the league in 2018. However, he seems to have found home in Phoenix. Landry's journey began in Kansas City, Missouri. This is where he was born and raised, and where he started playing basketball.

Many fans are interested in knowing Landry Shamet's ethnicity. While there are many details available regarding his college and professional career, finding his personal information is slightly more difficult.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Landry Shamet comes from a mixed family

Landry Shamet was born on March 13, 1997. He had a difficult upbringing since his father was absent. For the bigger part of his life, Landry had no touch with his father. However, the two reconnected in 2021, which was the first time the NBA player met his dad.

Shamet's father is Ron Davis, but no pictures or details of him have been revealed. Davis has three children with another woman, and all three of them met the Phoenix Suns guard two years ago.

Shamet met his half-siblings and father in 2021 (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA player comes from a mixed family. His mother's name is Melanie Shamet, and she was a volleyball player at Boise State. Interestingly, Shamet's half-sister also plays volleyball. She's a middle blocker for the Davidson Wildcats.

You may be interested in reading: Who are Jimmy Butler's parents Jimmy Butler II and Londa Butler? Taking a closer look at Heat star's personal life

Shamet's childhood was rather difficult as his father was absent. However, his mother did a great job raising him and turning him into a hard worker. She wanted him to be an honest person who could trust her with anything.

"Single mom, biracial child, no dad," Shamet's mother said. "I knew that I had to make sure that he could come to me — with anything."

Shamet was amazing in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets (Image via Getty Images)

Taking his roots into account, we come to the conclusion that Landry Shamet is a multi-ethnic person who comes from a mixed family.

You may be interested in reading: Watch: Chris Paul helps cameraman get up after Landry Shamet knocks him down, tells Shamet to help him up next time

Shamet is currently in his fifth season of his professional basketball career. His career began in Philadelphia, and he's also played for the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Poll : 0 votes