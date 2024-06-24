In a surprising twist, UConn big man Donovan Clingan looks as likely as any prospect to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. After back-to-back national titles, Clingan’s perceived safety, especially on the defensive end, has him in talks as high as any prospect in this class. Is this hype warranted? Would the Hawks be right to draft a talented but possibly limited, more traditional center atop the draft?

Clingan’s defense builds the foundation of his prospect profile, as he anchored UConn’s defense to a national title this past season. With an impressive 11.4% block rate and 23.4% defensive rebounding rate, Clingan shut down attempts all season at the hoop and vacuumed in boards to begin offensive possessions.

His optimal defensive role is that of a pure paint protector, closing off shooting windows with his 7’2, 282-pound frame and towering 7’7 wingspan. Clingan isn’t the most explosive vertically but his physical tools combined with pristine timing, reflexes, and hand placement allow for effective rim protection.

In his second season, Clingan’s mobility and foot speed improved. Though Clingan still is most comfortable playing in deep drop coverage, he flashed more ability to defend higher up towards the perimeter, containing drives and even blitzing screens at times. Still, he might never develop the mobility requisite for the modern elite defensive center.

Donovan Clingan scouting report: A potent mixture of offense and defense

All of the best defensive bigs – Wembanyama, Giannis, Holmgren, Mobley, Davis, Adebayo and more — are mobile and explosive, covering ground all over the floor even outside of the paint. Donovan's limitations here could lower his overall ceiling, which makes it tougher for me to value him as a true top-pick-level talent.

Offensively, Donovan Clingan’s offense leans toward the traditional side. Clingan did his damage in the paint for the Huskies, scoring in the paint, setting screens and operating as a high post hub. In the NBA, Clingan likely will spend most of his time rolling and cutting to the hoop, as post touches tend to go down for bigs in the league.

Clingan’s size, footwork and soft touch help him score effectively in the lane. He shot a strong 70.1% at the rim this past season, finishing off plays created by Clingan’s perimeter-creator teammates. Outside of the paint, Clingan hasn’t needed to showcase much skill or range given how overwhelming his size is. He’s a bit stiff moving in space and his handle could use work if Clingan will play on the perimeter in the NBA.

Some have projected Donovan Clingan to develop a three-point jumper based on impressive shooting in workouts, though history tells us that’s unlikely. Clingan shot 2-8 from the three-point line this past season while shooting 58.3% at the line, both worrying indicators for spacing upside. Even without a reliable jumper, Clingan can be a useful offensive player. True seven-footers who provide elite defensive value can survive without spacing the floor, though that might limit his ultimate ceiling and the level of versatility he can achieve.

Clingan’s passing has been praised throughout the cycle, evidenced by his excellent 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio. UConn trusted Clingan to initiate offense from the high post and top key and Clingan has the passing skill to execute basic passes to cutters and shooters within the offensive system. The brilliance of Dan Hurley’s coaching and scheme may have hidden some passing limitations when it comes to making quick decisions on the move and against pressuring, rotating defenses.

Donovan Clingan projection: What is the upside for UConn's powerhouse?

In the NBA, Clingan likely won’t have the level of offensive support, even if he lands in at Atlanta with Trae Young. Part of Dan Hurley’s brilliance comes with his maximization of strengths and minimization of weaknesses, especially with non-shooting wings like Stephon Castle and Andre Jackson Jr. I have some of this same worry with Donovan Clingan, who played in the optimal situation to succeed.

That’s not to diminish Clingan’s talents, but rather his ability to be versatile and flexible at the next level. The NBA constantly changes, so prospects with an elite feel and instincts tend to thrive throughout changing metas. To reach his ceiling, Clingan must continue to improve his mobility and diversify his offensive skillset to provide outstanding value.

Because of his mobility issues, I wouldn’t bet on Clingan to return All-star value with a defense-first skillset. Though the value isn’t strong and there will be higher-ceiling players, Clingan makes sense as a fit in Atlanta and will be a solid basketball player assuming he continues to progress. Clingan’s contribution to winning impact at the highest level of college basketball matters and will help him thrive in the pros.

No qualms around Donovan Clingan's upside, he is sure to thrive in the NBA, albeit with an all-star ceiling

Why Donovan Clingan fits well with the Atlanta Hawks

Clingan fits Quin Snyder’s deep-drop-oriented team and the Hawks badly need defensive improvements, especially in the paint. Clingan’s rim protection would be hugely valuable as Clint Capela ages, providing more height and length in the frontcourt. Trae Young makes centers’ lives easier and Clingan’s screening and finishing will synergize.

For teams who need another piece to add to stacked rosters, Clingan makes sense. Teams picking inside the top three generally have lots of holes and the Hawks are no different even given their star power. Drafting him would signal the Hawks are eager to contend now and want to push with this roster.

Regardless of his eventual draft slot, Donovan Clingan’s paint protection, pick-and-roll defense, and interior scoring provide a baseline of value. He’d be an excellent value for teams like Portland and Memphis late in the top 10, though it doesn’t look like Clingan will fall that far. In the right circumstances, Clingan’s defensive anchoring could be an extremely valuable asset on a great NBA team.