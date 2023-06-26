What is the NBA 2K23 update? Finding out more about the biggest basketball game in the world

NBA 2K is the world's most prominent basketball game. Played by millions around the world, the multi-console game is a huge part of the NBA's culture and branding. However, just like NBA in real life, the game is constantly changing, receiving updates to mimic how the league is trending in the real world.

As such, it should come as no surprise that NBA 2K23 is set to receive another update the next time you log in. For current-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the update will be titled 1.015. While on older-gen models, the update will still occur but will be under a different name.

There are no indications of what the update could entail - especially since the NBA season has now reached its conclusion. There will likely be some cosmetic features that are released. Season 7 was released in May, so it's unlikely that any new challenges or gameplay options will be added to the game with the latest update - especially since it will only require 1.6GB of disk space to install.

NBA 2K prepares to roll out Season 8

Each season on NBA 2K lasts six weeks, with multiple challenges and gameplay options to be explored, all resulting in prizes and reputation points to be displayed and utilized at a player's discretion.

While there's no telling what will be added to season 8 of the NBA 2K update, there is a likelihood that cards are added for the 2023 NBA Draft class, giving users their first opportunity to play as their team's latest recruit.

We can probably expect some iteration of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson as rewards to be used in MyTeam, although their color is yet to be determined - our best guess would likely be Galaxy Opel.

Over the years, NBA 2K has found plenty of ways to keep their game fresh throughout the season, with downloadable content being at the forefront of their content strategy. Since shifting to 'The City,' 2K has become a hub for basketball fans to meet and play with their friends online while also becoming one of the most competitively played games on the planet.

Season 8 should be no different in terms of playing style and user engagement. The current version of NBA 2K is nearing the end of its current shelf-life, with 2K24 likely planned for release close to the start of the new NBA season. As such, we may see one final update for Season 9 before NBA 2K switches its focus to the latest iteration of their bestselling games franchise, which has taken the world by storm in recent years.

