What are the new features of NBA 2K24? Changes in career mode, gameplay and more explored 

The latest iteration of the popular basketball video game NBA2K is to be released this week and fans should expect new features for an enhanced gaming experience.

A standout feature of NBA 2K24 is the ProPLAY technology. Whereas in previous editions of the game, motion capture was used to replicate player actions, ProPLAY takes actual NBA footage and translates it into gameplay.

More impressive, the technology covers a wide range of movements, including jump shots, dunks, layups, dribble moves, pass animations and even signature movements on both offense and defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By introducing the technology, developers want to ensure that every gamer will feel an authentic NBA moment when they make a go at it.

Enhanced gameplay mechanics are also present, allowing for a more immersive and intuitive experience. Games should find significant adjustments have been made to shots, layups, dunks and paint play.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the game should be glad to know that core game modes are still present in NBA 2K24.

MyTEAM, MyCAREER, MyNBA, and Play Now are all back to satisfy the different playstyles and preferences of gamers.

Those who enjoyed MyNBA's era-based gameplay found in NBA 2K23 would be in for a treat as NBA 2K24 introduces "The LeBron Era."

Here, players can relive the early 2010s, a time when LeBron James joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form the "Big 3" with the Miami Heat, aiming for multiple championships.

Additionally, NBA 2K24 introduces a new challenge mode, "Mamba Moments."

This mode, similar to the iconic Jordan Challenge in previous iterations, allows gamers to step into the shoes of the late great Kobe Bryant. They can recreate some of the most legendary moments from the "Black Mamba's" illustrious career.

For MyCAREER, a new badge system is being employed. For this iteration, badges have been divided into four tiers, namely S-, A-, B-, and C.

Tier assignments are determined by a player’s height, and to unlock badges, players must meet certain criteria.

Developers Visual Concepts have highlighted that the latest system introduces an engaging push-and-pull mechanic.

Performance multipliers, meanwhile, provide benefits to all badges based on in-game performance.

In NBA 2K24, there are a total of 77 skills badges across MyTeam and MyCareer.

The NBA 2K24 will be available for fans on Friday, September 8.

Some frequently asked questions about NBA 2K24:

Q. Will 2K24 be next-gen on PC?

A. While there is no definitive guarantee, there is hope that NBA 2K24 will bring next-gen features to the PC platform.

Q. How much will NBA 2K24 cost?

A. The standard edition of NBA 2K24 typically costs $59.99 for older platforms (Xbox One and PS4) and $69.99 for the Xbox Series X and PS5, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Q. How much is 1 million VC?

A. At the current exchange rate, 1,000,000 VirtualCoin equals $43,975.44 US Dollars.

Q. When will NBA2K24 be released?

A. Based on current information, it is anticipated that NBA 2K24 will have a release date around the first week of September, similar to the previous year.

Q. Who are the developers behind NBA2K24?

A. NBA 2K24, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, is a basketball video game for 2023 that is based on the National Basketball Association.