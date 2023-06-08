What is Nikola Jokic's ethnicity? Taking a closer look at the Nuggets star's personal life

Nikola Jokic, the Serbian-born NBA superstar, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his extraordinary talent. In this article, we delve into Jokic's personal life. We will explore not only his incredible achievements but also his diverse ethnic background.

Nikola Jokic was born on February 19, 1995, in Sombor, Serbia. Serbia has a complex history as it is influenced by neighboring nations throughout the Balkan region. Different traditions from the region have impacted Serbian culture - such as music, art, and language. Despite these outside influences, Jokic's Serbian identity remains at the core of his cultural and personal identity.

Serbia shown on the world map

Serbia, along with six other countries, was part of Yugoslavia. Joker is a first-generation athlete from the post-war generation in Yugoslavia. When Nikola Jokic was four (in 1999), the war was still going on. This was a result of ethnic resentment in the Yugoslavic region. There were NATO bombs dropped on Serbia for 11 weeks.

"I remember things like sirens, bomb shelters, always turning off the lights. We practically lived in the dark. Even at like 9 a.m., everything was turned off."

There have only ever been 17 NBA players from this region. Some of the more notable names are Goran Dragic, Mario Hezonja, and Dario Saric. Jokic is by far the best player on this list.

At the heart of Nikola Jokic's journey to the NBA lies the unwavering support and guidance from his family. As a child, Jokic lived with Branislav Jokic (his father), his mother, two brothers, and grandmother. They stayed together in a small two-bedroom apartment. Jokic and his brothers would play basketball in his family home with a small toy hoop hanging on the door.

After struggling through these life experiences, Jokic has a special attachment to his family. Not many NBA players can relate to his upbringing. Even though Jokic spends most of his time with his wife and daughter in Denver, he does not shy away from expressing love for his parents.

"I'm homesick. I want to go home right now. I mean, I am the third kid, and I am a little closer with my parents than [my brothers] are. After my career is over.

"I'm gonna go back there. It's super slow—not too much going on—but you have everything. You have a canal, nature; you can get peace of mind outside the city. I just like to be someplace where I know how to drive a car without navigation. How I say, no place like home? Something like that."

Young Jokic with his parents

The push and encouragement from Jokic's family, especially his brothers, have been critical in Jokic's success as a basketball player. His brothers have played pivotal roles in shaping his competitive spirit.

As for Jokic, he never thought he would make it to the NBA. Nikola was asleep in Serbia when he was selected by the Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft. His brother called to wake him up, joking:

"You got drafted in the NBA! How do you sleep right now?"

Nikola Jokic with his two brothers

The presence of Nikola Jokic's brothers at the Pepsi Center during Denver Nuggets games adds an extra layer of support. In a display of their strong Serbian roots, they can be heard screaming in their native language. They create a unique atmosphere during games.

Reflecting on their father's influence, Nikola's older brother Nemanja explains that he is also a fervent fan. He shows unrestrained enthusiasm with loud cheers and makes it impossible for anyone around him to remain calmly seated.

In general, Jokic maintains a relatively private life. His humble and grounded nature shines through in interviews and interactions with fans. Despite his soaring stardom, he remains deeply connected to his Serbian roots, proudly representing his country in international competitions.

Nikola Jokic's path from Sombor, Serbia, to becoming a dominant force in the NBA is a testament to his talent and relentless work ethic. He commenced his professional career with KK Mega Basket in Serbia before joining the Denver Nuggets in 2015.

Ahead of his NBA debut, Jokic lost 35 pounds. From there, Jokic swiftly established himself as a versatile and skilled center. He has earned numerous accolades, including five NBA All-Star selections and two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

Nikola Jokic's ethnicity, deeply rooted in Serbian heritage, serves as a foundation for his on and off-the-court accomplishments. Jokic's captivating journey continues to inspire and unite fans across the globe.

Does Nikola Jokic play for the Serbia national team?

Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly

Nikola Jokic's contributions to the Serbian national team on the international stage have been remarkable. He has cemented his status as one of the nation's basketball icons. His journey began with the Serbian U-19 national team, winning a silver medal at the 2013 FIBA Under-19 World Championship.

Jokic continued to excel on the global stage, representing Serbia at the 2016 FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade. His outstanding performance earned him the tournament MVP title. He averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, leading his team to success.

One of Jokic's most notable achievements came at the 2016 Summer Olympics, when Serbia's national team secured a silver medal. Although they fell short against the United States in the final game, Jokic's contributions were instrumental in their impressive run.

In May 2019, Nikola Jokic reaffirmed his commitment to representing Serbia, announcing his participation in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, the team unexpectedly lost to Argentina in the quarterfinals. After a three-year hiatus, Jokic returned to the national team last June for the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022.

Leading Serbia with his exceptional skills, he guided them to a perfect 5-0 record and first place in Group D at EuroBasket 2022. Despite his incredible performances, Serbia fell to Italy in the Round of 16. Throughout the tournament, Jokic displayed his dominance, averaging 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals

Nikola Jokic's international journey has been filled with highs and a few unexpected lows. But his commitment and exceptional performances have solidified his place as a key figure in Serbian basketball history. With his continued dedication, the Serbian national team will undoubtedly look to him as a leader in future international competitions.

