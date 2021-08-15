What is Ron Artest's net worth as of August 2021?

Former NBA player and 2010 champion Ron Artest, better known as Metta World Peace, is perhaps most famously known for his involvement in the brawl that was dubbed as “Malice at the Palace.” The infamous fight between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons supporters broke out after Metta World Peace fouled Ben Wallace late in the game.

Netflix recently released the first episode of its documentary “Untold” on August 10th, providing a sensational look into arguably the most infamous brawl in NBA history.

Ron Artest was also known for his off-field antics. He was a heavy drinker and was arrested in 2007 on charges of domestic violence. On the court, Artest finished his career with the LA Lakers in 2016 and won the championship during his first stint with the team, from 2009-13. In this article, we look at his overall net worth as of August 2021.

What is former NBA player Ron Artest’s net worth as of now?

As of August 2021, Ron Artest’s overall net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. Despite his sometimes controversial antics on and off the court, Artest was a successful NBA player and played for six NBA teams in a career spanning 17 years. He was the third most prolific player in the 2010-11 LA Lakers roster, after Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs - Game One

That season, Ron Artest averaged 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists per game and played an instrumental part against the Boston Celtics in the Finals. A small-forward by trade, Artest decided to change his name to Metta World Peace after winning the NBA championship.

He was a decent all-round shooter and was selected as an All-Star just once, in the 2004-05 season. Apart from his all-star season, when Artest averaged more than 24 ppg, he enjoyed just one more 20+ ppg season and finished with a career averaged of 13.5 points per game.

Apart from an estimated $77 million in overall NBA earnings, Artest also runs “The Artest Management Group” that helps athletes with tax preparations and other issues. He had a controversial NBA career that included an arrest and multiple off-field problems related to drinking.

Regardless, considering his past antics, Ron Artest has done well for himself and has a net worth of $30 million.

