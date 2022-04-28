What's next for Denver Nuggets? Nikola Jokic's super-max extension, Jamal Murray's return, and more | NBA Playoffs 2022

After being handed a 98-102 loss by the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

After a tough season riddled with misfortune and injuries, the Nuggets still did a great job of finding themselves in playoff contention. Ending the regular-season with a 48-34 record, Denver entered the playoffs as the sixth-seed.

However, as solid as their performances in the regular-season were, the Denver Nuggets seemingly unraveled in the first-round. Losing their first three games, the Nuggets marginally avoided a sweep as Nikola Jokic finally saw some of his teammates contribute to the winning effort.

Unfortunately, with Wednesday's loss, the Nuggets postseason has come to a tragic and unfortunate end. But at this point, given the state of the franchise, an important question arises.

What's next for the Denver Nuggets?

There are several things that come to mind right off the bat. Since the 2020 NBA bubble, the Nuggets haven't made a successful or relevant playoff run. Also considering the status of players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Denver will find itself in deeper problems with their roster construction as things unfold.

With a hazy future in sight for the franchise, here is a closer look at the Nuggets' situation.

Nikola Jokic's super-max extension

Nikola Jokic attempts to get past Draymond Green

The Denver Nuggets' biggest move in the 2022 offseason will probably be the super-max extension deal that they'll give to their superstar Nikola Jokic.

The reigning MVP has had one of the best seasons of his career and a historic season in every right. In contention for the MVP award this season as well, the Serbian is undoubtedly Denver's most valuable asset at this point in time.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Nikola Jokic’s historic bucket which makes him the first



2000 points

1000 rebounds

500 assists



player in NBA history…



…in the most Jokic of ways. Nikola Jokic’s historic bucket which makes him the first 2000 points1000 rebounds500 assistsplayer in NBA history……in the most Jokic of ways. https://t.co/J2uHpgIKx4

"The Joker" is currently due to sign a $241 million deal with the Nuggets for a period of five years in the summer. As things stand, this would be the largest deal in the league's history. But it would also be a huge hit to Denver's salary cap.

Given the influence Jokic has on the game and the way their system is so heavily dependent on him, the Nuggets will have to build around him.

Should Jokic sign the deal, he will be with the side until the 2027-28 season. On the off hand that the two parties fail to mutually agree upon terms, the Serbian will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Jamal Murray's lomg-awaited return

Jamal Murray at shootaround before a game

One of the most highly anticipated moments for Nuggets fans was Jamal Murray's return to action this season. After missing a large part of the season due to his ACL injury, Murray was expected to suit up for the side late in the season or at least in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, this did not happen. Having made his recovery from injury, Murray still struggled to deal with the mental burden of returning to the floor. Having spoken to head coach Mike Malone as well, the Nuggets did not want to rush their young guard into action either.

Mike Singer @msinger



I sat down with Klay Thompson, who called it “unfair” to judge Jamal Murray amid his ACL recovery.



denverpost.com/2022/04/23/kla… Klay Thompson: “I would just tell Jamal to keep in mind the big picture. He’s got a decade of greatness ahead of him. No need to compromise that now.”I sat down with Klay Thompson, who called it “unfair” to judge Jamal Murray amid his ACL recovery. Klay Thompson: “I would just tell Jamal to keep in mind the big picture. He’s got a decade of greatness ahead of him. No need to compromise that now.”I sat down with Klay Thompson, who called it “unfair” to judge Jamal Murray amid his ACL recovery.denverpost.com/2022/04/23/kla…

While there is little that can be done to predict the form he'll be in upon return, Nuggets fans will look forward to having the former All-Star guard back in the rotation.

Aaron Gordon's future with the Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon attempts to score on two defenders

Aaron Gordon was acquired by the Denver Nuggets via trade with the Orlando Magic midway through last season. Having signed his $88 million contract extension with the Nuggets in the offseason, Gordon is expected to have a more pivotal role with the side going forward.

While the Nuggets forward has not been the most effective or dominant scorer, he was presented as a solid defensive presence and an ideal off-the-ball type of player when paired with Nikola Jokic.

CT @CTFazio24 Aaron Gordon's defense and overall play this year have been simply phenomenal. He's taken on the role of guarding the top players each night. He's been able to use his strength, quickness, and length to be a hindrance on the defensive end. Stays vertical for the block and score Aaron Gordon's defense and overall play this year have been simply phenomenal. He's taken on the role of guarding the top players each night. He's been able to use his strength, quickness, and length to be a hindrance on the defensive end. Stays vertical for the block and score https://t.co/3uIWTtjcFn

Unfortunately, Gordon has been extremely mercurial this season. Recording an average of 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds, he hasn't been the most relevant player on the floor.

Roster construction issues

Michael Porter Jr. being introduced before a game

Another major cap hit for the Denver Nuggets was the rookie extension the side offered to Michael Porter Jr. in the offseason. Porter Jr. was signed to a five-year/$172 million deal with the side with additional incentives if he became an All-Star during this time.

While the deal seemed like a good idea, Porter Jr. sustained a back injury that has seen him sidelined for a large portion of the season.

Porter Jr.'s contract is a heavy hit in Denver's cap space. Trading him wouldn't be a solid option either considering his trade value and his contract restrictions make him less appealing to potential suitors.

Considering the sheer depth of talent available at their disposal in their top three players, the Denver Nuggets will be terrifying when at full strength.

However, how these instances will be rolled out remains up for debate.

With players such as Will Barton and a few others up for grabs, the Nuggets will have to make serious personnel changes to allocate funds for their young core.

