What is Shaqtoberfest? Here are all the details that you need to know

Shaqtoberfest is a fancy new Halloween event starting this fall. The name of the event is a play on the words Shaquille O'Neal and Oktoberfest, a famous festival held in Germany.

The NBA legend is organizing a Halloween event that is intended to be enjoyed by people of all ages. The event will be held in Long Beach, California. Shaq's plan is to turn it into one of the best Halloween destinations.

The Queen Mary, a famous ocean liner docked at Long Beach, will hold its first Halloween event since 2019. The ship was closed to the public for more than two years as it required critical repairs. Fortunately, it's coming back with Shaqtoberfest!

Shaqtoberfest dates, attractions and other info

Shaqtoberfest starts on Thursday. The event will last for more than a month and will conclude on Oct. 31. The event will feature trick-or-treating during the day. It will turn into a haunted destination at night.

It will also feature many different attractions, including Diesel's Pumpkin Patch. The location will include many trick-or-treat stations, inflatable zones where children can play and more. However, Shaq aka DJ Diesel will take over with his music in the evenings.

The Queen Mary will host the event.

Shaqtoberfest will include Midway Madness, a street carnival filled with rides and games for children. This attraction will provide an amazing experience for adults at night.

The Lost City Boardwalk will be located under the gangways of the Queen Mary. It will be suitable for both children and adults during the day.

Guests will be able to visit other attractions, including the Shipwreck Graveyard and the Pirate's Cove. More information can be found on the official website of the event.

Shaqtoberfest ticket prices

Tickets can be booked on the official website. You can select the date of visit and the ticket type.

Here are all the different tiers of tickets for the upcoming Halloween event:

General Admission - Child (one-time admission for a child)

Fast Break - Child (one-time expedited access at entry)

General Admission (one-time admission)

Fast Break (one-time expedited access)

VIP Slam Dunk (multiple entries with expedited access)

The Halloween event has been named after Shaquille O'Neal.

Guests who purchase the VIP Slam Dunk ticket will be able to attend the Halloween event anytime during its operational hours. Furthermore, they will get access to a lot of other goodies, including VIP Deck access. This ticket costs $89.99.

A regular Fast Break ticket costs $49.99 and its price for children is $39.99. The lowest tier, General Admission, costs $34.99 for adults and $24.99 for children. It's important to note that both Fast Break and General Admission tickets offer one-time admissions.

