What is Terrence Williams' net worth? Contract details and earnings explored in wake of former Nets player's imprisonment

Former NBA player Terrence Williams has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for healthcare fraud.

What is Williams' net worth now? Let's take a look.

Name Terrence Williams Net Worth $5 million Age 36 years old Birth Place Seattle, Washington Source of Wealth Earnings from NBA career

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williams was selected No. 11 in the 2009 NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets. He played two seasons with the Nets before moving on to play two seasons with the Houston Rockets. Williams later played one season each for the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics.

He lasted only six seasons in the league with inconsistent production and changing roles on every team. Williams averaged 7.1 points per game (41.2% shooting, including 31.7% from 3-point range) and 3.6 rebounds.

Terrence Williams' career NBA earnings

With the New Jersey Nets, Terrence Williams earned $4.27 million for two years. However, the Nets exercised his $2.4 million player option during the 2010-11 season.

Meanwhile, while playing for the Houston Rockets in his two-season stint, he earned $4.5 million. With the Sacramento Kings, he started with a 10-day contract and evolved into a full-time member of the roster that amounted to $263,706.

In his last NBA season with the Boston Celtics, Williams earned $296,775.

The NBA's statement on Terrence Williams' issue

Williams is accused of being the mastermind of a scheme that had undergone for three years and involved 17 other former NBA players.

The scheme involved the submission of fake reimbursement claims for exams and procedures that never came to action. The three-year scheme ran from 2017 to 2020 under the act of defrauding the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

According to NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst, the fake claims amounted to a total of $3.9 million, with the former NBA players acquiring $2.5 million.

When the former players were indicted on Oct. 7, 2021, the NBA released a statement:

"The benefit plans provided by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to our players are critically important to support their health and well-being throughout their playing careers and over the course of their lives, which make these allegations particularly disheartening.

"We will fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney's Office in this matter."

Williams will face three years of supervised release, a forfeit of $653,672.55 and $2.5 million in restitution, according to Yahoo Sports' Jack Baer.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)