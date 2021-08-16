When is the 2021 NBA Summer League Championship Game? TV schedule, venue and other details

The 2021 NBA Summer League Championship game is set to take place on Tuesday after a whirlwind Sunday of overtime victories and point-differential analysis saw the Sacramento Kings progress to face the Boston Celtics.

The Kings were dominant against the undermanned Dallas Mavericks, winning 86-70. However, they had to rely on narrow wins for both the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to progress to the final.

The Pels and Timberwolves were taken into overtime in their respective games. But despite both teams winning, the Kings emerged on Sunday evening with a points differential of +13.8, topping the T-Wolves' +12.8 and the Pelicans' +11.5.

The Kings will now face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League Championship game; the Celtics finished with a staggering differential of +21. They have scored 100 points or more in three of their four games, The Boston Celtics could have guard Payton Pritchard back on Tuesday after he scored 92 and 60 points in back-to-back games at the Portland Pro-Am.

Back in Vegas on Tuesday for summer league chip! https://t.co/Ns0bJWvYEl — Payton Pritchard (@paytonpritch3) August 16, 2021

What is the schedule for the 2021 NBA Summer League Championship game?

The 2021 NBA Summer League Championship game will take place on Tuesday, 17th August, at the Thomas & Mack Center at 9 PM ET. It will be televised nationally in the USA on ESPN, and will also be available to stream live with an NBA League Pass subscription.

Although the Boston Celtics have dominated proceedings in Las Vegas, they will face their toughest opponent yet in the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are led by lottery pick Davion Mitchell and second-round pick from last year, Jahmi'us Ramsey.

being guarded by Davion Mitchell looks like hell pic.twitter.com/ryHtwmERAA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 9, 2021

None of the Sacramento Kings' opponents have scored more than 75 points thus far, with no team competing in the NBA Summer League grabbing more than the 13 steals they have recorded per game. The Kings have shot well from the field (43%), and have conceded the third-fewest turnovers.

However, the Celtics will still feel confident coming into the NBA Summer League Championship game. They have been the only team to average 100 points per game in the tournament and lead all teams in field-goal shooting, three-point shooting and assists. Meanwhile, although the Kings have protected the ball well, the Cs have given up the fewest turnovers by any team in the competition.

Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard could return for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League Championship game. He could slot straight into a starting lineup that includes experienced players such as Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards. All four have been key to the C's success, with Nesmith scoring as many as 33 points while grabbing seven rebounds against the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA Summer League Championship Game is set.



Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings.



Tuesday night 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UUGKCh1t5p — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 16, 2021

Defensive kingpin Davion Mitchell will have his hands full against Pritchard, which could prove to be the marquee duel of this game.

It is currently unclear if Kings forward Chimezie Metu will be suspended for the Championship game after punching Eugene Omoruyi on Sunday, but it will be a huge loss for Sacramento if that happens.

Make sure to tune in for what could be the most exciting game of this year's Summer League.

