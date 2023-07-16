When Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman claimed he got arrested over 100 times - "I was having too many parties in my house"

Dennis Rodman was selected as the 27th pick in the 1986 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons, whom he played seven seasons with. He played for a number of teams after the Pistons, such as the San Antonio Spurs, the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Detroit Pistons.

Throughout that time, Rodman made a name for himself as one of the best-rebounding power forwards, while also being an intimidating defender.

He also made a reputation for himself as an individual that lived lavishly and partied nonstop. In an article written by Amulya Shekhar for The Sports Rush, Dennis Rodman talked about how he would party every day during his time with the Pistons.

In a 2022 interview with Kevin Hart on "Cold as Balls," Rodman revealed how many times he got arrested during his partying days in the NBA.

"I'd say over 100," Rodman said. "I was having too many parties in my house and after seven days straight, it was seven days a week. Seven days a week, 24/7."

When it came to his entanglement with the police, Dennis Rodman has been arrested for domestic violence twice, twice for drunk driving, as well as for obstructing justice and domestic disputes.

The police reportedly came to his Newport beach house over 70 times due to numerous noise complaints and violations.

Dennis Rodman's career stats and accolades

In 14 seasons, Dennis Rodman had a career average of 7.3 points per game (52.1% shooting, including 23.1% from 3-point range) and 13.1 rebounds.

With the Detroit Pistons, Rodman averaged 8.8 ppg (53.7% shooting) and 11.5 rpg. He won two championships with the Detroit "Bad Boys" Pistons (1989 and 1990) as a pivotal rebounding and defensive presence for that team.

When he played two seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, he averaged 5.6 ppg (55.1% shooting) and 17.1 rpg. His tenure in San Antonio was short-lived, as his unique basketball and playing personality did not mix well with the organization and the two parties would often clash.

Meanwhile, for the Chicago Bulls, he struck gold in three seasons with the organization. Rodman being paired alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen was one of the most elite basketball trios at the time and they won three straight championships together (1996-1998).

In his time with the Bulls, he averaged 5.2 ppg (45.2% shooting) and 15.3 rpg.

With the LA Lakers, he averaged 2.1 ppg (34.8% shooting) and 11.2 rpg during the 1998-99 season. While for the Dallas Mavericks (1999-00 season), Rodman averaged 2.8 ppg (38.7% shooting) and 14.3 rpg in his final season in the league.

Throughout his career, he has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year twice (1990 and 1991) and has made All-Defensive First Team (1989-1993, 1995 and 1996). Rodman has also been the NBA Rebounding Champion seven times (1992-1998).

