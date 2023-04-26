When is Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low OG expected to release? Release date and other details revealed

Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is a collaboration between the Phoenix Suns star and Jordan Brand. Paul signed a deal with the shoe all the way back in 2006, when he was a member of the New Orleans Hornets.

The partnership has resulted in more than 10 signature shoes for Paul as he's been one of the most recognizable Jumpman athletes. The upcoming shoe, Air Jordan 1 Low OG, is scheduled for release in October 2023.

Paul will turn 38 in early May as he'll do his best to lead the Suns to another NBA Finals. If the talented point guard ends up winning his first championship this year, there is no doubt that it will positively impact sales of his upcoming sneakers.

Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoes will likely cost around $150

The 18-year NBA veteran is well known for wearing some of the most exclusive and sought-after models of Jordan shoes. Even in his 18th season, Paul is still one of the best floor generals in the league, which is why he'll receive new shoes this fall.

The exact release date of Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoes is Oct. 23, 2023. This means that the shoes will be released around the time the 2023-24 regular season begins.

Paul has worn many Jordan shoes during his impressive NBA career (Image via Getty Images)

According to brandon1an, a reputable source of sneaker info, Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be released in a light cream colorway. The leaker has also revealed a potential release date, although that may change.

The upcoming shoes are a unique iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 lowtop. The shoes will also feature Jordan branding, but Paul's own logo could also be featured on them.

The image of the upcoming shoe model hasn't been leaked yet. However, considering that its release is half a year away, we'll most likely get more information in the coming months.

The Suns star may debut Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes at the start of the next season (Image via Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns have advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they'll meet the Denver Nuggets. Considering how great they have been, Chris Paul has a good chance of winning his first championship this season.

Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low will be released at the start of next season, and we might see the NBA veteran wear them as the defending champion.

