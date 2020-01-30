When is the NBA trade deadline 2020? NBA trade deadline date, time, latest rumors

Derrick Rose could be on the move prior to the NBA trade deadline

The current NBA season is past the halfway mark and we have already seen some trends being established. While the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks have been the runaway leaders in their respective conferences, the battle for the rest of the playoff spots – including seeds that would provide home advantage – has been fierce to say the least.

Teams will be looking into the trade market to fill holes in their rosters or to simply bolster their strength. The Utah Jazz have jumped from the sixth seed to the third in the West after trading for Jordan Clarkson while the Dallas Mavericks acquired Willie Cauley-Stein to meet the big man count that was left in jeopardy following the season-ending injury to Dwight Powell.

Not much time is left for teams to make moves in order to bolster their squads with the trade window set to shut in a few days. On that note, here's all that you need to know about the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

Setting the date for the NBA trade deadline

Previously, the Thursday following the NBA All-Star Weekend would be chosen as the trade deadline for that particular season. However, after the most recent edition of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) came into effect from the 2017-18 season onwards, it was decided that the deadline date for completing trades would be set at exactly 10 days prior to that year's NBA All-Star Game.

This, thereby means, that till the time the current CBA is in effect, the NBA trade deadline would always fall on a Thursday. This change has been brought into place to allow players being traded on or around the deadline day to settle into their new franchises during the All-Star break.

2020 NBA trade deadline date and time

Date: 6th February, Thursday

Time: 3:00 PM ET

This year's All-Star Game will take place on 16th February, Sunday. Hence, keeping in accordance with the CBA rules, this year's NBA trade deadline falls on Thursday, 6th February. Franchises may announce deals following the 3:00 PM (ET) threshold but you can rest assured that the trades were completed before the deadline.

Latest NBA trade rumors

Gallinari is one of the many trade assets owned by the OKC Thunder

With the NBA trade deadline just a week away, the level of activity in the trade market is starting to amp up and here are some of the recent rumors coming our way.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Sacramento Kings sharpshooter has been linked with several franchises following his reluctance to sign an extension with his current team and the Lakers are the latest outfit to show interest in the Serbian.

Derrick Rose

While Rose has continued to revive his career, another disappointing season for the Detroit Pistons has resulted in the franchise being open to trades with the former MVP one of the in-demand players.

Danilo Gallinari

While the Italian has been a welcome addition to the Thunder, OKC haven't really been worse off in games that he hasn't played. Gallinari's expiring contract also adds to his trade value and teams such as Philadelphia 76ers have shown interest.

Robert Covington

The prototypical 3-and-D that any head coach would love to have on their team, Covington has been linked with a plethora of franchises, the Dallas Mavericks being the latest team to enter the fray.