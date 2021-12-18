“When it’s all said and done, Stephen Curry is probably gonna retire as a top 10 player of all-time” - Ahmad K. Smith believes Curry will be among the top 10 NBA players when he retires

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history after passing Ray Allen to make the most 3-pointers by NBA player, but in the all-time rankings, where does he land?

Ahmad K.Smith, on SLAM's "No Pump Fakes" podcast, believes he is already a top 10 all-time player, with room to go higher.

Curry is an undeniable all-time great, with back-to-back MVPs and three championships. On top of that, he was the leader of a team that won the most games in a single season, putting him in a class of his own.

He has averaged 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his career, but what again sets him apart is he literally changed the game. Curry has been at the forefront of the league's 3-point era. He started the trend of taking pull-up transition 3s and shooting from farther and farther.

Smith praised Curry’s greatness by saying,

“When it’s all said and done, Stephen Curry is probably gonna retire as a top 10 player of all-time, if to some people they feel like he is already there.”

SLAM @SLAMonline A moment of appreciation for the greatest shooter ever. @MyBookie A moment of appreciation for the greatest shooter ever. @MyBookie https://t.co/Wge9Ih50uh

Smith also argued that Curry is “one of one” and a “GOAT of his own.” No one has played the way Curry, who elevated his game every year, has.

Is Stephen Curry a top 10 all-time player?

Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry taking a three pointer

Few players have had a similar effect Curry has had. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are credited with saving the NBA from falling into obscurity. Michael Jordan elevated the NBA to one of the biggest sports in America. Curry brought the NBA to the world and changed the game in a way it has never changed since the NBA instituted the 3-point line.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp STEPH. CURRY. 👌👌👌



KING OF THE THREE POINTER!

👑👑👑



STEPH. CURRY. 👌👌👌KING OF THE THREE POINTER! 👑👑👑https://t.co/JymkDRoHSI

Based on Curry bringing in new fans and how exciting his game is to watch, he has a place on the NBA’s all-time list. Then you add in all the accolades and championships that only push him up the list.

The crazy thing is Curry can add to his resume. He will add to his 3-point total (he's averaging the most 3-pointers per game, at 5.4, of his career). The Golden State Warriors have also been one of the league's best teams, with two critical pieces in Klay Thompson and James Wiseman on their way back.

Curry, who turns 34 in March, is coming off a season in which he won his second scoring title and now has a better team. He could continue to add to his already incredible resume over the next few seasons that could solidify this argument.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, there is an argument for Curry to be a top 10 all-time player, but maybe by the time he retires, he could have solidified himself as one.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein