The NBA GOAT debate centered around LA Lakers star forward LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan continues to be an ongoing discussion. For years, a strong majority of NBA fans had Jordan as the GOAT. However, the gap between Jordan and James has since dwindled for many as the latter continues to produce at an elite level at age 38.

James has even declared himself the GOAT, following his 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. However, there was a point in time when the star forward didn’t even think it was a real possibility for him to surpass Jordan.

Back in 2011, Michael Jordan’s former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen made a bold claim. Pippen said that LeBron James could someday be better than Jordan.

James was just 26 years old at the time and had not yet won his first NBA title. He, of course, wasn’t close to surpassing Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list yet either. Hence, James quickly dismissed Pippen’s comments despite being flattered.

"I'm gracious. Humbled by Scottie's comments, especially with him being a teammate of his and seeing Michael on a day-to-day basis. But as far as me, I'm not going to sit here and say I'm better than Jordan. I'm not better than Jordan," James said.

LeBron James and his Miami Heat would go on to lose 4-2 to Dallas in the NBA Finals shortly after his comments. However, James has since won four titles and passed Jordan in all-time scoring, proving that Pippen’s prediction may have been justified.

Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan ruined the game of basketball

As for why Scottie Pippen hasn’t always been a devout supporter of Michael Jordan, most believe it has to do with pent-up animosity. Pippen and Jordan famously won six titles together with Chicago in the 1990s. However, the majority of the credit has gone to Jordan.

Pippen grew more discontented following his portrayal in Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance” in 2020. So, in his memoir “Unguarded,” which was released in 2021, Pippen had some strong words in regards to his former teammate.

Scottie Pippen first explained that Michael Jordan might have ruined the game of basketball.

“I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball,” Pippen said.

He added:

“In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him."

Pippen then reiterated his stance that he’s always believed LeBron James to be the GOAT.

"That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about,” Pippen continued.

So all things considered, Pippen's opinion on the GOAT debate appears to be a bit tarnished by ulterior motives.

