When is NBA 2K Dreamer Edition expected to release? All you need to know

The NBA 2K Dreamer Edition is yet to be released. The special edition of the popular video game features J. Cole, a famous artist, on its cover. Many fans can't wait to get their hands on it. Other editions of the basketball video game were released on Friday, September 9. However, the Dreamer Edition seems to be an exception, and its release will come later this year.

This article will reveal everything we know about J. Cole's edition of NBA 2K23, including its potential release date.

NBA 2K Dreamer Edition is coming this fall

Many gamers from all around the world have already obtained NBA 2K23. The NBA 2K Dreamer Edition was announced shortly before the official release of the other editions. The only thing 2K Sports revealed was that it would be released in the fall. At the moment, there is no specific release date for the game.

J. Cole is featured on the cover of NBA 2K Dreamer Edition (Image via Getty Images)

It is unclear whether the NBA 2K Dreamer Edition has unique benefits. The base game already has J. Cole in the MyCAREER storyline. The famous rapper has also been featured on the game's official soundtrack.

The special edition of NBA 2K23 will not be available on every device or country. According to a statement from NBA2K, the video game will be available exclusively at GameStop in the United States and Canada.

In addition, the NBA 2K Dreamer Edition will only be available on current-generation consoles. This specification means that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will not be able to obtain it.

Finally, the price of the special edition is $70. The WNBA Edition of the video game has the same price tag and comes with two cosmetic items for MyCAREER.

J. Cole's love for basketball

J. Cole had his special show during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. Despite being known as a rapper, Cole is also a basketball player. He currently plays in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

J. Cole plays for the Scarborough Shooting Stars, a team that has won 12 out of their 20 games. Cole has appeared in five games this season, averaging 2.4 points per game.

The 37-year-old rapper may not be the best player on the team, but he has a lot of fun hooping. Considering that basketball has been a big part of his life, it's not surprising that he's decided to play it professionally, even in his late 30s.

