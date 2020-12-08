When does the NBA preseason 2020-21 start? - Complete schedule

The NBA recently announced the complete schedule for the NBA Preseason 2020-21. As per the schedule, a total of 49 preseason games will be played, with each team playing a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Moreover, each team will play at least one home and one away game. The NBA Preseason 2020-21 will begin on the 11th of December and go on until the 19th of December. In this article, we look at the full schedule for the NBA Preseason 2020-21.

NBA Preseason 2020-21 complete schedule: When does the preseason start?

The NBA today released its game schedule for the 2020 preseason, which will tip off on Friday, December 11 and conclude on Saturday, December 19.



Below, you can find the entire list of the matches scheduled as part of the NBA Preseason 2020-21. A total of 49 matches will be played from 11th-19th December. All timings are given in accordance to the Eastern time zone.

Friday, December 11th

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12th

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 13th

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

Monday, December 14th

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 15th

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16th

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 17th

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 18th

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19th

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Needless to say, basketball fans all over the world will be looking forward to the 2020-21 NBA Preseason. The teams have arrived for their training camps, and it is only a matter of time before the action finally resumes. Fans have already expressed their excitement on Twitter, with an abbreviated but jam-packed NBA Preseason to look forward to.