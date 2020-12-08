Create
When does the NBA preseason 2020-21 start? - Complete schedule

Modified 08 Dec 2020, 20:19 IST
The NBA recently announced the complete schedule for the NBA Preseason 2020-21. As per the schedule, a total of 49 preseason games will be played, with each team playing a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Moreover, each team will play at least one home and one away game. The NBA Preseason 2020-21 will begin on the 11th of December and go on until the 19th of December. In this article, we look at the full schedule for the NBA Preseason 2020-21.

NBA Preseason 2020-21 complete schedule: When does the preseason start?

Below, you can find the entire list of the matches scheduled as part of the NBA Preseason 2020-21. A total of 49 matches will be played from 11th-19th December. All timings are given in accordance to the Eastern time zone.

Friday, December 11th

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. 

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12th

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. 

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 13th

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

Monday, December 14th

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 15th

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16th

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 17th

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 18th

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. 

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19th

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. 

Needless to say, basketball fans all over the world will be looking forward to the 2020-21 NBA Preseason. The teams have arrived for their training camps, and it is only a matter of time before the action finally resumes. Fans have already expressed their excitement on Twitter, with an abbreviated but jam-packed NBA Preseason to look forward to.

Published 08 Dec 2020, 20:19 IST
