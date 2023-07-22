"Once you go Shaq, you never go back" - When Shaquille O'Neal became a Rizz god on an interview on National TV

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant NBA players of all time during his playing career. After his retirement, he has become a successful businessman and NBA analyst with regular TV appearances.

Back in 2019, Shaquille O'Neal appeared on the "Daily Pop" show. There were several things that he focused on, including flirting with the guest host of the show, Rocsi Diaz.

O’Neal was on the show to talk about his partnership with JCPenney to create a line of suits for big and tall men. The four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer was asked by host Carissa Culiner to show them some looks like flirty, happy, sad and pouty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaq then said:

“I’ll never be sad and pouting with you sitting over there. You’re in my DMs, I can’t even tell all of you what she’s saying. You know what she says? She says 'even though I’m Spanish I still like that chocolate.' And I tell her once you go Shaq, you never go back.”

Diaz then tried to defend herself by saying what she really texted him, which Shaq denied and told Diaz:

“So you owe me a date for that. Italian food at Manhattan beach. Can you please stay out of my DMs? You see how she keeps looking at me? These are the pictures that she sends me in my DMs.”

Shaquille O'Neal off the court: A businessman and family man

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

Shaquille O'Neal had a legendary career on the floor with four NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVPs and multiple All-Star appearances.

His level of play even in his initial years was such that he was able to lead the Orlando Magic past Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs back in 1995. Shaq would go on to achieve the last three-peat in league history at the turn of the century.

Off the court, he is a successful businessman and a family man. Shaquille O'Neal has his own large family with six kids. Shaq had his first child, Taahirah O’Neal, with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Taahirah was born shortly after they broke up.

He also had four children during his relationship and subsequent marriage to Shaunie O’Neal: Shareef, Amirah, Sharif and Me’arah. In addition to that, he raised Shaunie’s son from a previous relationship, Myles B. O’Neal. He also looks after his nieces and nephews.

On the court, his career includes several highlights from his time with the Orlando Magic to the three straight titles with the LA Lakers (2000-2002) and his time with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!