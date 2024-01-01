When will OG Anunoby make his New York Knicks debut? Date and match explored

The New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors rang in the New Year by completing a huge trade that sent swingman OG Anunoby to New York. The package also includes Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn. The Knicks acquired them in exchange for guard Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and a 2024 second-round pick.

The biggest acquisition for The Knicks is Anunoby, and as such, the team's fans are eagerly anticipating his debut. Those who are excited to see the English player's first game for his new team will not have to wait too long as he is expected to suit up in their upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 4 PM on Jan. 1.

With RJ Barrett now playing in his home country of Canada for the Raptors, Anunoby is expected to take his spot in the starting line-up. The expected Knicks starting line-up will also feature Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley might become a full-time starter with the Raptors after playing as the Knicks sixth-man since entering the league. He is expected to be on the starting five alongside Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and fellow former Knick RJ Barrett.

OG Anunoby could give the New York Knicks the defensive presence they need to get better in the East

The New York Knicks are one of the better offensive teams in the league right now, sitting at the 15th spot in the NBA in points per game with 115.3. They are also tenth in offensive rating with 117.3. However, they are currently only eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-15.

One of the main reasons why they haven't been winning as much is a lack of defense. They are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranked as the 20th team defensively with a rating of 115.5.

The team has certainly lost some of its offensive power with both Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett no a part of the team. However, the team is hoping that Annuoby will help address their defensive woes which should negate the sting of losing some firepower.

Anunoby has shown that he is one of the best defensive stoppers in the league, finishing last season as the league's leader in steals per game with 1.9. He was also named in the NBA's All-Defensive Team for his efforts.

Throughout his career, Anunoby has been one of the most reliable defensive stoppers. He even had a strong showing for the Raptors during their title run in 2019 as he averaged one steal per game on their way to the championship.

