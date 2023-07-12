When was Zion Williamson's league debut? Taking a closer look

Zion Williamson has been in the NBA for three seasons now. He was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2019 as the first overall pick. There was a lot of hype surrounding him, considering how dominant he was in college.

However, Williamson ended up tearing his meniscus during the 2019 NBA preseason. As a result, he had to sit out a total of 58 games in the 2019-20 season. After several months of waiting, Williamson finally made his league debut on January 22, 2020, against the San Antonio Spurs. While many were worried that court rust might affect him, he definitely did not disappoint.

During the first half of his debut game, Williamson struggled to find his shot, only scoring five points. Fans were worried that he would be benched for the remainder of the game, given how coaches weren't letting him in after a lackluster showing. Then came the fourth quarter and Zion proceeded to show the world why he was the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williamson went on a scoring run in the final quarter by putting up 17 points. 12 of those points came from four three-point shots. He ended up being perfect from long distance, shocking the San Antonio Spurs in the process. The New Orleans Pelicans still lost the game. However, thanks to Williamson, they were able to close the gap and make their loss less humiliating.

Looking back at Zion Williamson's rookie season

Zion Williamson's rookie season

Back in 2019, everyone anticipated the arrival of Zion Williamson. As he finally made his way into the NBA, it was clear that he possessed a unique blend of size, athleticism, and skill. Despite missing a few months of the 2019-20 season due to injury, he was still able to make a significant impact on the court.

In the 24 games that he played, Williamson showed the world what he was capable of by averaging an impressive 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His shooting efficiency was remarkable, as he maintained a 58.3% field goal percentage. What was even more impressive was his ability to shoot from beyond the arc, surprising many with a 42.9% success rate from three-point range.

This versatility in his game, particularly considering his size and position, made him a formidable offensive threat. However, Williamson's impact extended beyond the numbers. His high-flying dunks and explosiveness kept fans on their feet. Additionally, his rebounding skills provided the New Orleans Pelicans with valuable possessions and extra scoring opportunities.

Despite coming into the season late, Williamson still received the recognition he deserved for his efforts. He was named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month on three separate occasions.

Williamson was undeniably one of the brightest stars to ever step foot on the court. Hopefully, he can stay healthy next season.

Poll : 0 votes