Where next for Zach LaVine? Ranking the Bulls star's options

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls were one of the favorites in the East just a few seasons ago. However, the bandwagon of high hopes has perhaps failed to take them to the promised land, as the Bulls are reportedly open to trading their best player.

The reports suggest that the Bulls are open to blowing up their roster and starting from scratch. They are reportedly open to including their best player, LaVine, in the trade talks and expect to acquire multiple first-round picks in return.

However, if the recent updates are to be believed, not many teams are interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star player in the trade.

Here are a few trade scenarios that the Bulls can explore for LaVine.

Ranking the Bulls star’s options in the trade

#4. Philadelphia 76ers

Just a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were the top team in the Eastern Conference. They were on a 8-0 winning streak after the James Harden trade. Since then, they have fallen to fifth place with a 10-5 record.

There is little chance that the 76ers would try to break their roster since they are also experiencing success behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

If the 76ers pursue LaVine, they could include Tobias Harris, 2028 Clippers unprotected first and a 2029 Clippers first-pick swap for the Bulls star. This might make the 76ers the favorite above the Bucks and perhaps the Celtics to come out of the East.

#3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have already failed on two different opportunities to acquire a star player alongside Jimmy Butler, first with Bradley Beal and then Damian Lillard. So, they could use some of their players to acquire LaVine.

Butler and Bam Adebayo are not good shooters from the outside. Tyler Herro doesn’t put much pressure on the defense. Heat could use a player like LaVine, who is a massive outside threat.

They could include veteran guard Kyle Lowry and young players like Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez and Orlando Robinson.

However, the reports suggest that the team has no interest in pursuing the two-time All-Star player.

#2. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors haven’t been discussed much in the Zach LaVine trade. However, with the condition the Warriors are in, they need a player like him to make the offense sharper. Apart from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have fallen short.

Thompson hasn’t been himself lately and the Warriors could offer him in the trade talks. However, separating Splash Brothers is a very unlikely scenario. Warriors could also offer Chris Paul and their young star Jonathan Kuminga to bring LaVine.

#1. Los Angeles Lakers

One of the reasons that the Lakers need a player like LaVine on their roster is his ability to get his own shot and shoot high-volume three-point shots.

Offensively, Anthony Davis hasn’t been himself. The Lakers need floor spacing and for that, they need a scorer like LaVine, who might also give LeBron James some rest and get him ready for the playoffs.

The Lakers could potentially include D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and/or Taurean Prince. Also, their 2029 and 2030 first-round picks.