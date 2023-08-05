Where does Steph Curry rank all-time scoring?

Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball during his 14-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

A cornerstone of the Warriors' dynasty since 2015, Curry has been one of the best players in the league and will go down in history as one of best players of all-time in the NBA.

Steph Curry has cemented himself as the best point guard of his generation. He has broken the all-time record for the most 3-pointers made and has led his team to multiple championships. Thus, he deserves a lot of respect to his name.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After 14 seasons in the NBA, Steph Curry has changed the way basketball is played by showing the potency of the 3-pointer. Along the way, he became the all-time leader in three-pointers made, won the championship four times, became the first unanimous MVP, and was named to the 75th Anniversary Team.

Steph Curry started his career as an underdog, but he became Golden State's undisputed leader and created one of the best duos of all-time with Klay Thompson. The two sharpshooters have been a major part of the Warriors' dynasty, with six NBA Finals appearances and four championships since 2015.

Even though he's been a prolific scorer and the best 3-point shooter of all-time, Steph Curry still ranks low on the NBA all-time scoring list.

With 21,712 points in 881 games played, he is 38th on the respective list, trailing all-time leading scorer LeBron James by almost 17,000 points.

Given he is now entering his 15th NBA season at the age of 35, Curry has a few more great years left in front of him, so we can expect him to climb higher on the all-time scoring list and even reach the Top 20 or Top 5 by the time he retires.

NBA all-time scoring list

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

A few months ago, the legendary LeBron James reached another milestone in his impressive career and surpassed fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader in the NBA.

With 38,450 points, LeBron James leads the way, while Jabbar is second at 38,387. Fellow NBA legends Karl Malone (36,928), the late Kobe Bryant (33,643) and Michael Jordan (32,292) are in the Top 5.

Meanwhile, we can see Dallas Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O'Neal (28,596), Carmelo Anthony (28,289) and Moses Malone (27,409) complete the Top 10. All 10 of them had legendary careers and, like Steph Curry, revolutionized the game of basketball.

Position Name Total points 1. LeBron James 38,450 2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3. Karl Malone 36,928 4. Kobe Bryant 33,643 5. Michael Jordan 32,292 6. Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8. Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 9. Carmelo Anthony 28,289 10. Moses Malone 27,409

As we said, the Warriors superstar ranks 38th on the all-time scoring list with 21,712 points. However, we should expect this to change in the first weeks of the 2023/24 season.

Steph Curry is expected to quickly surpass Larry Bird (21,791), Gary Payton (21,813) and Clyde Drexler (22,195), moving higher up on the list.

Then, he will try to surpass Elgin Baylor (23,149), Dwyane Wade (23,165), Adrian Dantley (23,177) and Robert Parish (23,334), so he'll reach the Top 30 by the end of next season or the start of the 2024/25 season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)