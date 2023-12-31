Where & how to watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: TV channel List, online live stream details, & start time

The LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game is part of the six-game slate of the NBA to end 2023. This will be the second time these teams meet this season, with the Lakers drawing first blood by a wide 44-point margin of victory.

The New Orleans Pelicans have risen to an 18-14 record and they are two places above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings. After losing back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, the Pelicans were able to bounce back with a 7-point win over the Utah Jazz in their most recent game.

On the other side, the LA Lakers are ninth in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 17-16. This team is coming off a tough controversial loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where LeBron James nailed a debatable three-pointer that could have tied the game and went into overtime. This team has split their last four games to 2-2.

When and where is LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game

Game Day/Date: Sunday, December 31.

Start Time: The game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Arena/Location: The game will be played at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Lousiana.

TV Channel: The game will be televised over Bally Sports New Orleans and Spectrum SportsNet.

Ticket Details: Lakers vs Pelicans tickets can range from $77 to $10,000. All tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Basketball fans are excited to watch Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The viewing options together with NBA League Pass are FuboTV and YouTube TV. Subscriptions are needed to catch the action.

Make sure to check local listings as some countries have certain streaming platforms blocked in their areas. The broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it is made available through television, radio and online streaming.

What Channel is LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Today?

As mentioned earlier, this LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game can be seen on Bally Sports New Orleans and Spectrum SportsNet, the trusted official broadcast partner of the LA Lakers in recent years.

Radio channel for LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game today

The broadcast of the game can be tuned in on SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5 FM, ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW.

Online live streaming details

The matchup between the Lakers and Pelicans will be available through online live streaming. The most popular and accessible is through an NBA League Pass subscription while Fubo TV and YouTube TV are alternative options.