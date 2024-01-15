Where & how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: TV channel list, live stream details & start time

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks is one of the 11 NBA games slated for Monday, January 15. This is going to be the last time that both teams will battle each other with the Mavericks trailing the season 2023-24 season series, 1-2, against the Pelicans.

The most recent encounter by both teams took place on January 13 with the Pelicans winning by 10 points, 118-108. Luka Doncic and Derek Liveley II were not able to suit up for the Mavs while Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram were scratched as well.

Kyrie Irving was the Mavs scoring leader last game with 33 points while Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. each had 24. For the Pelicans, Jordan Hawkins had a breakout game with 34 points to lead the team in the victory.

The Mavericks are currently seven in the NBA Western Conference standings at 23-17 while the Pelicans are two places above them carrying a 24-16 record.

When and where is New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Start Time: 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details:

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks?

There are numerous ways for basketball enthusiasts to experience the exciting showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Whether securing last-minute tickets, tuning in to television and radio broadcasts, or utilizing live streaming platforms, fans have various options to witness the game's intensity. Information for the same is given below via categories:

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks TV Channel List

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks can opt to watch through Bally Sports SW-DAL for comprehensive coverage tailored to their team. Meanwhile, Bally Sports New Orleans has the broadcast rights as well and is suited for the New Orleans Pelicans fans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Radio Channel

For radio listeners across the United States, the game is accessible on SiriusXM. Residents of New Orleans have WRNO 99.5 FM and for those who are in Dallas, 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM are the stations that will cover the game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Online Live Streaming Details

For basketball fans who opt to watch via online live streaming, NBA League Pass stands out as one of the best options. The platform also provides a seven-day trial and subscription plans vary from $13.99 a month to an annual bundle of $89.99.

Another alternative is Fubo TV, offering monthly plans between $32.99 and $94.99, depending on the selected sports plan. Bally Sports subscribers can also stream the game through Direct TV.

