Which channel is LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 4th l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena tonight. The Clippers are 3rd in the West with a 24-13 record, while the Wizards' recent improvement has pushed them to the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

At what time will the LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards game start?

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Clippers

USA- Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

India- Friday, March 5th, 2021; 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards game?

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

The game between the LA Clippers and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. The game can be streamed live on the NBA League Pass as well.

LA Clippers: Team News

LA Clippers' star forward Kawhi Leonard is currently listed as day-to-day and might not feature in tonight's game. Leonard has been in incredible form this year, averaging 26.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Marcus Morris Sr. might be unavailable for the encounter as well, as he exited the court with concussion protocol against Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu are long-term absentees for the LA Clippers, while Patrick Patterson remains sidelined due to personal issues.

Injured: Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu

Doubtful: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris

Unavailable: Patrick Patterson

Washington Wizards: Team News

The Washington Wizards don't have any notable absentees for tonight's clash. Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith's return dates are not known, with the latter out for the season after surgery on his torn ACL.

Washington Wizards' hopes of winning this match will rest on the shoulders of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, who have been quite impressive lately. Beal is having a stellar season, averaging 32.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Injured: Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

