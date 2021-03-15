Which channel is New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 15th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

In a thrilling 2020-21 NBA clash, the Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center on Monday.

The exciting New York City derby will see the best defensive team in the league lock horns with the best offensive one. In their first meeting earlier in the season, the Brooklyn Nets emerged victorious, despite a 30-point effort by Julius Randle for the New York Knicks.

At what time will the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game tip-off?

USA: Monday, March 15th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET.

India: Saturday, March 16th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game?

The New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup will have local coverage on the YES Network and will be nationally aired on ESPN.

The game will also be available on radio at WFAN and ESPN NY 98.7. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets recently announced the addition of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to their roster. But he will not play this game, as he needs some more time to get his conditioning right. after not playing basketball for nearly four weeks. Griffin will be out for at least another week.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant continues to heal from his hamstring injury; he is scheduled to get some imaging done next week. Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season after suffering an ACL tear; he recently underwent ACL reconstruction surgery.

Moreover, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is listed as questionable for this game due to knee issues.

James Harden closed out the Pistons in clutch time 🔥



He scored the Nets' last 10 points to seal the W. pic.twitter.com/fFF0uQf9uJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 14, 2021

Despite the Brooklyn Nets' injury woes, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have done an amazing job holding down the fort in the absence of Durant. Harden, in particular, has been exceptional on the court this season and has entered the MVP conversation of late. He is the only player averaging double-digit assists so far this season.

Injured: Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie.

Advertisement

Doubtful: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Unavailable: Blake Griffin.

New York Knicks - Team News

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are on a great run of late. They are entering this matchup after winning six of their last nine games as they look to end their long playoff drought this season. Several players in the roster are having career-best seasons, with forward Julius Randle earning his first-ever NBA All-Star selection this year.

Meanwhile, veteran Derrick Rose continues to be absent due to the league's health and safety protocols. He missed the New York Knicks' last matchup against Oklahoma City as well.

Center Mitchell Robinson had surgery to repair his right-hand fracture and will be evaluated soon. Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina (hamstring) and Immanuel Quickley (groin) are all listed as questionable for this game. Moreover,, Austin Rivers continues to be unavailable due to personal reasons.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Knicks SG Frank Ntilikina (hamstring) is doubtful Monday vs. the Nets. PG Immanuel Quickley (groin) is probable. pic.twitter.com/Yn7ZsF8kFK — DK Nation (@dklive) March 14, 2021

Injured: Mitchell Robinson.

Doubtful: Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, Frank Ntilikina.

Advertisement

Unavailable: Austin Rivers, Derrick Rose.