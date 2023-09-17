The most recent NBA HoopGrids challenge was unveiled on September 17th, featuring teams such as the Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards.

Here are the clues for today's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Washington Wizards.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

In this challenge, participants are afforded a total of nine attempts to solve the puzzle. Across these nine grids, even a single incorrect response will result in an imperfect score.

Here's the NBA HoopGrids for September 17:

Grid 8: Former NBA player who played for the Nuggets and Hawks

Over the course of his NBA career, DeMarre Carroll made a name for himself not through flashy dunks or highlight-reel plays but through sheer grit, determination, and an unwavering commitment to his craft.

Carroll's journey to the league was far from conventional. He didn't come into the league as a highly-touted lottery pick or a college superstar. Instead, he had to fight tooth and nail for every opportunity that came his way.

Carroll's early years in the league were marked by bouncing around between different teams, including the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Utah Jazz.

While he struggled to find a stable home in the league, one thing remained constant: his commitment to improving his game.

Carroll's emergence as a standout player occurred while he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks. Coach Mike Budenholzer played a pivotal role in harnessing Carroll's defensive skills and improving his three-point shooting, both of which greatly benefited the team.

He became a linchpin in the Hawks' outstanding 60-win season in 2015, a campaign that earned him the moniker "Junkyard Dog" due to his tireless determination and hustle during games.