Which grade is Bryce Maximus James in? Taking a closer look at LeBron James' second son's academic progress

Bryce Maximus James is LeBron James' second son and middle child. He's following in his father's footsteps and may one day become a successful NBA player.

LeBron is one of the most dominant players in the history of the league. He's won four NBA championships, four MVP awards, and many other accolades. He is 37 and may stay in the league long enough to play with his sons.

LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny James, has gotten a lot of media attention in the past few years. However, his younger brother Bryce has been doing a great job too and has already achieved some success.

Bryce Maximus James is in ninth grade

Bryce Maximus James, born in 2007, is in the ninth grade and he currently attends Sierra Canyon School. The youngest son of the NBA legend was born in Ohio, where he attended his first school.

In 2019, the young basketball star transferred to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. Considering that he is in ninth grade, Bryce is still too young for the rankings. However, he's been exceptional on the basketball court and could one day become a professional athlete.

Overtime @overtime @KingJames LeBron getting ACTIVE with Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers facility LeBron getting ACTIVE with Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers facility 🔥 @KingJames https://t.co/c8ofLtIqiI

Unfortunately, there is a long way to go for Bryce Maximus James before he enters the NBA. While he has to focus on basketball, his focus also needs to be on academic skills as he has three more years of school left to go.

Bryce also needs to attend at least one year of college before entering the prestigious league. Considering that LeBron James' son has made a lot of progress over the past few years, getting a college scholarship should not be hard.

Will LeBron James play with his youngest son in the NBA?

At the earliest, Bryce Maximus James could enter the NBA in 2026, which doesn't seem too far away. However, LeBron James will turn 38 this December and by the time his son enters the league, he will be 41.

It is very unlikely that the two of them will team up in the most prestigious basketball league in the world. However, there is a chance for the NBA superstar to play with his oldest son at some point.

Even at the age of 37, LeBron is still dominating the league and was one of its best scorers with 30.3 points per game last season. If he can stay healthy, it won't be surprising to see him play until he is 40. James has a lot left in his tank and is still one of the best players in the world.

Bryce Maximus James is reportedly standing at 6-foot-6. According to USA Today, his dad called him "the best shooter in the household," and considering how amazing he's been lately, there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of himself.

The young star has a great rolemodel and coach in his dad, which is something that gives him a huge advantage over his peers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far