Which NBA player has made 1500+ 3-pointers in his career and played for Miami Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 16

NBA HoopGrids released their newest grid on July 16. Their new grid has basketball fans all over the world scratching their heads for answers.

In NBA HoopGrids, you have to accurately guess which NBA Players fit on the 3x3 grid. There is also a daily scoring system based on the rarity of the correct NBA players chosen.

Here is the newest HoopGrid:

Here is a breakdown of today’s clues:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and has made 1500+ 3-pointers in his career.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and has made 1500+ 3-pointers in his career.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the Washinton Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and has made 1500+ 3-pointers in his career.

Answers for July 16's NBA HoopGrid

As for NBA players that fit today's category of 1500+ 3-pointers made in their respective careers, there are a bunch of available answers.

For the Miami Heat, the available options are Kyle Lowry, Mike Miller, and Kevin Love.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the available options are Carmelo Anthony, Danny Green, Steve Nash, Eddie Jones, and Kobe Bryant.

For the Washington Wizards, the available options are Bradley Beal, Paul Pierce, and Trevor Ariza.

While there are a bunch of options, each choice will ultimately influence the rarity score.

Here is a sample answer from one fan:

He has a rarity score of 52.38 which is good compared to a lot of the other answers to today's NBA HoopGrid.

How does the NBA HoopGrid rarity score work?

NBA Fans typically play HoopGrip in the off-season as a challenge to their basketball know-how. However, some fans like the extra challenge of attempting to get the lowest possible rarity score.

The rarity score is what separates the legends of HoopGrid from the amateurs.

Here is how the rarity score works:

If you put Kevin Love as Miami Heat's player to have 1500+ 3-pointers in his career and only 2% of other users did the same, that’s a meager two points on your rarity score. But if 78% of users put Kevin Love in the same category as well, that adds 78 points to your rarity score.

